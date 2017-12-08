Related

Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians

8 December 2017

Sevilla have completed the signing of Brazil Under-20 left-back Guilherme Arana from Corinthians on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Arana, 20, became highly coveted after establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in Brazil, with his form earning a place in the Campeonato Brasileiro team of the season and helping Corinthians to the title.

The attack-minded defender was linked with a host of clubs, including Barcelona, but Sevilla have managed to secure his signing for January, reportedly paying €11million.

He continues the club's strong tradition with Brazilian players, after Julio Baptista, Dani Alves, Adriano Correia and Luis Fabiano all rose to prominence at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Arana's long-term target will be dislodging Sergio Escudero as first-choice left-back.

