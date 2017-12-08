Real Madrid to appeal Carvajal punishment, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Real Madrid intend to appeal against the two-match ban handed to Dani Carvajal by UEFA for what was perceived as a deliberate attempt to get a yellow card.

Carvajal delayed a throw-in during Madrid's 6-0 win over APOEL in the Champions League on November 21 and was consequently shown a yellow card.

It was his third booking of the season in Europe, meaning he was suspended for the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Had he avoided UEFA punishment, the right-back would have been available to return to Champions League action when the knockout phase commences in February, but the authorities extended the ban to a second match – the first leg of Madrid's last-16 tie – due to Carvajal's perceived offence.

"You can't prove he intended to pick up a card," Zidane told reporters on Friday. "We're going to appeal that decision and maybe they reduce that ban. I don't think it's fair.

"I don't think he was asking for the yellow, but some may think otherwise. If you look at the game, look at my reaction.

"I was surprised. I wasn't expecting it [the yellow card]. You have to ask Dani Carvajal, but I think it's unfair. That's my point of view."