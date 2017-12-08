PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes believes Bayern Munich's 3-1 Champions League win against Paris Saint-Germain proves they are back among the favourites to win the competition this season.

A 3-0 loss to the Ligue 1 side in September proved to be Carlo Ancelotti's last match in charge, with the Italian dismissed shortly after.

That defeat fuelled an opinion that Bayern were some way off the pace in comparison to their rivals for Champions League glory.

And, although Heynckes accepts that other teams are likely to be more fancied, he feels his side's PSG retribution proves they deserve to be in the conversation.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Eintracht Frankfurt, Heynckes said: "Certainly there are others who are the favourites, but as we have proven ourselves, we belong to the extended circle of favourites.

"I wanted to achieve with the game, and I also think it's positive that one or two of the players still wanted to play to make it 4-1 or 5-1.

"I was always sure that things would work out, but I was not so forward-thinking.

"It was positive against PSG, but I'm not going to let myself be over-praised and overlook the weaknesses that weren't exploited.

"We have to improve further. Some injured players still have to reach their optimum performance. At the moment, I'm still not satisfied as there is still room for improvement and we have not yet reached our peak."

Heynckes also spoke about the importance of time with respect to the development of young players and coaches.

"I became a Bundesliga coach at the age of 43," he said. "I had to learn a lot.

"Give the young coaches a chance. A clear plan is important, you give a team structure.

"There's good offspring in Germany. You have to give the young trainers the time, even though they do not often get it.

"Also, players need time to develop. Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm were not world-class at 21.

"Kingsley Coman has been here for three years now, Corentin Tolisso since the summer, and Schweinsteiger played on the left wing in the beginning."