Juventus confirm Buffon´s absence from Derby d´Italia

Gianluigi Buffon will miss Saturday's crunch clash with Inter due to a calf injury, Serie A champions Juventus have confirmed.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri told reporters on Friday that Buffon was unlikely to recover from the complaint that kept him out of Tuesday's Champions League win at Olympiacos and Juve released a squad list on their official website later in the day with the 39-year-old goalkeeper an absentee.

Former Arsenal and Roma keeper Wojciech Szczesny made his sixth Juventus appearance in midweek and is set to deputise once more.

Allegri's side are third in the table, two points behind leaders Inter. Luciano Spalletti's side remain unbeaten this season.