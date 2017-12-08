Ibrahimovic, Jones fit for Manchester derby

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Phil Jones will be fit for the Manchester derby on Sunday, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini will face a late fitness test but could also be involved, while Nemanja Matic is also available despite struggling with a knock.

However, Eric Bailly and captain Michael Carrick remain sidelined and will miss the game with Pep Guardiola's side, along with the suspended Paul Pogba.

"Zlatan is available, Jones is available, Fellaini I have to wait until tomorrow [Saturday]," Mourinho told a news conference.

"Carrick is not available, Bailly is not available. Matic is injured but he plays."

Jones has been out of action since aggravating a thigh injury on England duty, which prompted Mourinho to criticise national team boss Gareth Southgate for his decision to field the player in a friendly.

Ibrahimovic, who only returned from a cruciate ligament injury last month, missed the 3-1 Premier League win at Arsenal and the 2-1 victory over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Matic played through a muscle problem against the Gunners and was rested in midweek, while Fellaini has not played since picking up a knee injury playing for Belgium in the last international break.

Bailly has not featured for United since November 5 and Carrick has only played once this season, having been struggling with a heart problem.