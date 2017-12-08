I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore is unsure Philippe Coutinho will still be at the club after the January transfer window, saying he has "no crystal ball".
The Brazil international was the subject of interest from Barcelona during the close-season and reportedly tried to force a move through.
Liverpool stood firm on that occasion and managed to keep hold of the talented attacking midfielder, though there are no assurances that Barca will not come back in for him.
And the club's CEO could not guarantee that Coutinho – who scored three in Wednesday's 7-0 thrashing of Spartak Moscow – will remain.
3 - Philippe Coutinho has scored his first ever hat-trick for Liverpool in all competitions. Sublime.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2017
Speaking to Sky Sports, Moore said: "[On Wednesday] I saw a player delighted to score a hat-trick in front of 54,000 fans. It's all about Philippe on the pitch right now.
"As far as I'm concerned the squad in January is what we have. I have no crystal ball."
But Moore highlighted that Liverpool's recruitment team are doing a good job, pointing to the purchases of Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
"From the perspective of competing, we do things the Liverpool way," Moore said.
"The chemistry that we build on the field – it's not about buying the most expensive player.
"We haven't been shy [in terms of spending]. Obviously, the Mohamed Salah purchase for many people has been the top acquisition of the season.
"We already have Naby Keita coming and I think Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is doing a tremendous job.
"The investments are being made. It's hard to knock what you are seeing on the field right now."
In the long run, though, Moore has certain expectations in mind for Liverpool, demanding them to become consistent challengers for European honours.
"We need to be a contender for the Champions League year in, year out," he added.
"We need to be in the top four every year. But this club exists to win trophies. It's what our fans deserve."
