Conte challenges Hazard to match Ronaldo and Messi´s ´sacred fire´

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insists Eden Hazard must show he has the hunger to reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Madrid superstar Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or for the fifth time in his career on Thursday, bringing him level with Barcelona superstar Messi.
The duo's annexing of football's major individual prize over the past decade is unprecedented, with Hazard one of the chasing pack in contention to begin a new era when their dominance finally fades.
Nevertheless, Conte insists the 26-year-old Belgium international must make sure a "sacred fire" rages within him to reach the top of the game, having come in 19th in the voting this time around.
"In these players, Ronaldo or Messi and the same with Neymar, you see a hunger in every moment," he said ahead of Saturday's London derby against West Ham.
"Score one goal they want to score the second, score second want to score the third. They are very hungry and for that reason they are special. They want to win.
"It is not important if last season Ronaldo won. Now, if you ask him or Messi, they are going to play another World Cup with the same hunger because they have hunger. They want to win, win, win and continue.
"The past is not important for these players. For these reasons, I repeat, I have a great, great respect for these players because to stay at that level you have to work very hard, it is tough.
"Eden is an important player for us and during games he can make the difference for us. This is important. But, at the same time, I am his coach and I try to push him. "
But in order to reach such a rarefied level, Conte suggested there is only so much he can do for Hazard.
25 - Eden Hazard has scored more goals in all competitions for @ChelseaFC under Antonio Conte than any other player. Favourite. pic.twitter.com/WKBonQn5d4— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017
"I like to call it a 'sacred fire', when you have it inside you, the will to win every game and to score goals," he said. "Every one of us, we have this sacred fire and we have to find the right solution to improve it.
"Then the flame can be big or little. When you have an inferno it means you are like Messi, Ronaldo or Neymar.
"Eden has right characteristics to try to fight with these giants. He has the characteristics, so then he has to try to do this and to improve his position in this table in the next year.
"He has the potential to do this but it is not simple to [take] this chance."
Next on the agenda for Hazard and Chelsea is a short trip to London Stadium to face David Moyes' struggling side.
A pair of derby showdowns in the north west dominate the top-flight agenda this weekend, with the top-of-the-table clash between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday following Liverpool versus Everton at Anfield.
Conte pondered whether the comparative glut of London derbies makes it harder for clubs from the capital to win the Premier League, as his men did last time around.
"I think the derby is always a different type of game, it's always a special game," he added. "If you are a team and you are in London you must be prepared to play a lot of special games.
"For sure it is different, this type of game. In Italy if you are in Turin and there is only one derby, in Milan the same, in Rome. In Manchester only one game.
"Here you must be ready to face many teams and I think also for our fans this is a special game."
|A little bit of wind and they fall – Mourinho makes Manchester City diving claim
|Conte challenges Hazard to match Ronaldo and Messi´s ´sacred fire´
|Sheffield United 1 Bristol City 2: Flint snatches thrilling win for high-flying Robins
|Juventus confirm Buffon´s absence from Derby d´Italia
|World Cup draw gives France a chance, says Thuram
|Bosz denies crisis talks at Dortmund
|Mustafi out of Arsenal´s trip to Southampton
|Henderson has ´hardest job in football´ as Liverpool skipper
|Zenga appointed as Crotone boss
|Allardyce won´t rule out audacious Everton bid for Aubameyang
|Boca Juniors ´optimistic´ about Tevez return
|Pochettino accepts Tottenham´s title bid ´realistically´ over
|Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans
|Guardiola ready to renew acquaintances with ´twin´ Mourinho in Manchester derby
|Emery responds to Perez over Neymar´s Ballon d´Or hopes
|Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2: Visitors show their dark side with two late red cards
|Mourinho: Premier League title not destined for Manchester
|Real Madrid to appeal Carvajal punishment, says Zidane
|Ibrahimovic, Jones fit for Manchester derby
|Hazard needs to claim trophy to enhance Ballon d´Or chances - Conte
|David Silva to play in Manchester derby
|I´m the best player in history – Ronaldo
|Rafinha returns to Barcelona training as Dembele continues recovery
|Klopp: ´Fab Four´ disrespectful to other Liverpool stars
|Zidane agrees with Ronaldo´s ´best player in history´ claim
|Juventus clash a watershed moment for Inter, says Spalletti
|Nobody told me Coutinho will leave in January, insists Klopp
|PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes
|Peru striker Guerrero to miss World Cup due to one-year doping ban
|Juventus keeper Buffon to miss derby against Inter
|Real Madrid would make Ballon d´Or easier for Neymar - Perez
|Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians
|Juventus v Inter: Higuain, Dybala and Icardi - How do the Argentina aces compare?
|I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future
|Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d´Italia
|Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches
|Hope Solo to run for US soccer presidency
|Ronaldo most important player in Real Madrid history, says Butragueno
|Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern
|Ronaldo will win more awards after equalling Messi´s Ballon d´Or haul – Roberto Carlos
|It was crazy! - Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha debut
|Everton growing in confidence, says Shakespeare
|Wilshere relieved to end Arsenal goal drought
|Gattuso slams fragile Milan´s ´embarrassing´ Europa League defeat
|Arsenal 6 BATE 0: Wilshere ends goal wait as Wenger´s men romp
|Ballon d´Or: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Pardew – I fear losing Evans
|Ballon d´Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
|Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid
|Apollon Limassol 0 Everton 3: Lookman stars as young Toffees avoid winless campaign
|Rijeka 2 AC Milan 0: Gattuso still waits for first win as Rossoneri lose on the road
|Ballon d´Or: Dybala, Hazard or Neymar? The candidates to follow Messi and Ronaldo
|Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment
|Ballon d´Or: The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
|Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years
|Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d´Or to equal Messi
|Ballon d´Or: Buffon fourth as Mbappe storms into top 10
|Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10
|Brussels out! UEFA switch Euro 2020 games to London
|I´m not a man at the end of my tether - Clement confident Swansea can avoid the drop
|UEFA charges Spartak defender for ´racist behaviour´ towards Liverpool´s Brewster
|Derby win for City would not end title race - Owen
|Kanchelskis: Manchester derby is a must-win game for United
|Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song
|A better record than Mourinho - Guardiola´s 100 Champions League games in numbers
|Ronaldo winning Ballon d´Or good for Madrid - Nacho
|United v City: The Manchester derby debate
|Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
|United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
|Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
|Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
|United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
|Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
|Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
|United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
|France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
|Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
|Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
|Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
|Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
|Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
|Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
|Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
|Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
|Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
|Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
|Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
|Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
|Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
|Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat