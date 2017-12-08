Allardyce won´t rule out audacious Everton bid for Aubameyang

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has refused to rule out making an audacious bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.
A report in The Mirror claimed the Premier League club are ready to offer £60million for the striker, who is said to be unsettled at Signal Iduna Park, in January.
Any deal for the Gabon star would represent a spectacular coup for Everton, given that Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs to have been linked with the forward in recent months.
Allardyce confirmed he is keen to land a striker who can provide the same goal threat as Romelu Lukaku, who left for Manchester United in the previous window, and would not deny interest in Aubameyang.
"It's the hardest thing to recruit: a centre-forward who scores goals," he said.
"Is he the right type of centre-forward for you? It's the most expensive area of the pitch. We have a number of players here with good goalscoring records who haven't perhaps settled.
"It's my opinion that my first signing has to be the right signing for Everton and my future. If you make bad signings, you get the sack. If you make good signings, you become a better manager."
Asked if Aubameyang was the player he wanted, he replied: "I'm not telling you."
21 - Liverpool have scored 21 goals in the Champions League this season, the most by an English side in a single CL group campaign. Prolific. pic.twitter.com/R1SkyBSW33— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2017
Allardyce takes his side to Anfield on Sunday for the Merseyside derby, having watched them win three games in a row in all competitions without conceding a goal.
However, he accepts Everton's very best might not be enough against a Liverpool team who thrashed Spartak Moscow 7-0 this week.
"It's two clubs clashing with great history, it has an atmosphere that's unique to the city and unique in derby terms," he said. "It's about us handling that pressure and handling a team that's probably in the best form since Jurgen [Klopp] arrived.
"It's one of the best strike forces available in the Premier League that we certainly have to master before we think about if we can get at Liverpool and get into the right areas to score a goal.
"We know that we probably won't have as much possession as Liverpool on Sunday, but what possession we do have, we have to make sure we use it in the right manner. When we get a chance, we need to score, we need to be very clinical in our finishing.
"That interchange of movement, the runs they make, their skill with the ball, and also their finishing. They've got goals all around the front line now. We've got to try our very best to cope with that.
"The whole occasion is a great test for our players. However good Liverpool are playing at the moment, it's a derby match, anything could happen.
"All I can ask the players to do is give it their best. It still might not be good enough against Liverpool."
|Mustafi out of Arsenal´s trip to Southampton
|Henderson has ´hardest job in football´ as Liverpool skipper
|Zenga appointed as Crotone boss
|Allardyce won´t rule out audacious Everton bid for Aubameyang
|Boca Juniors ´optimistic´ about Tevez return
|Pochettino accepts Tottenham´s title bid ´realistically´ over
|Bayern fined €20,000 for fake notes thrown by fans
|Guardiola ready to renew acquaintances with ´twin´ Mourinho in Manchester derby
|Emery responds to Perez over Neymar´s Ballon d´Or hopes
|Melbourne Victory 1 Adelaide United 2: Visitors show their dark side with two late red cards
|Mourinho: Premier League title not destined for Manchester
|Real Madrid to appeal Carvajal punishment, says Zidane
|Ibrahimovic, Jones fit for Manchester derby
|Hazard needs to claim trophy to enhance Ballon d´Or chances - Conte
|David Silva to play in Manchester derby
|I´m the best player in history – Ronaldo
|Rafinha returns to Barcelona training as Dembele continues recovery
|Klopp: ´Fab Four´ disrespectful to other Liverpool stars
|Zidane agrees with Ronaldo´s ´best player in history´ claim
|Juventus clash a watershed moment for Inter, says Spalletti
|Nobody told me Coutinho will leave in January, insists Klopp
|PSG win proved Bayern are among Champions League favourites, claims Heynckes
|Peru striker Guerrero to miss World Cup due to one-year doping ban
|Juventus keeper Buffon to miss derby against Inter
|Real Madrid would make Ballon d´Or easier for Neymar - Perez
|Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians
|Juventus v Inter: Higuain, Dybala and Icardi - How do the Argentina aces compare?
|I have no crystal ball – Liverpool CEO unsure of Coutinho future
|Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d´Italia
|Juventus v Inter: A 9-1 thrashing, penalty controversy and other memorable matches
|Hope Solo to run for US soccer presidency
|Ronaldo most important player in Real Madrid history, says Butragueno
|Nagelsmann expects Wagner to join Bayern
|Ronaldo will win more awards after equalling Messi´s Ballon d´Or haul – Roberto Carlos
|It was crazy! - Klinsmann saves penalty on Hertha debut
|Everton growing in confidence, says Shakespeare
|Wilshere relieved to end Arsenal goal drought
|Gattuso slams fragile Milan´s ´embarrassing´ Europa League defeat
|Arsenal 6 BATE 0: Wilshere ends goal wait as Wenger´s men romp
|Ballon d´Or: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Pardew – I fear losing Evans
|Ballon d´Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
|Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid
|Apollon Limassol 0 Everton 3: Lookman stars as young Toffees avoid winless campaign
|Rijeka 2 AC Milan 0: Gattuso still waits for first win as Rossoneri lose on the road
|Ballon d´Or: Dybala, Hazard or Neymar? The candidates to follow Messi and Ronaldo
|Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment
|Ballon d´Or: The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
|Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years
|Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d´Or to equal Messi
|Ballon d´Or: Buffon fourth as Mbappe storms into top 10
|Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10
|Brussels out! UEFA switch Euro 2020 games to London
|I´m not a man at the end of my tether - Clement confident Swansea can avoid the drop
|UEFA charges Spartak defender for ´racist behaviour´ towards Liverpool´s Brewster
|Derby win for City would not end title race - Owen
|Kanchelskis: Manchester derby is a must-win game for United
|Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song
|A better record than Mourinho - Guardiola´s 100 Champions League games in numbers
|Ronaldo winning Ballon d´Or good for Madrid - Nacho
|United v City: The Manchester derby debate
|Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
|United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
|Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
|Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
|United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
|Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
|Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
|United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
|France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
|Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
|Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
|Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
|Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
|Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
|Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
|Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
|Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
|Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
|Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
|Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
|Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
|Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
|Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat
|Champions League last-16 teams confirmed
|Griezmann doubt for Betis clash with hamstring strain
|RB Leipzig 1 Besiktas 2: Hosts drop into Europa League after late Talisca winner
|Feyenoord 2 Napoli 1: Sarri´s side suffer Champions League exit
|Real Madrid 3 Borussia Dortmund 2: More Champions League history for Ronaldo
|Porto 5 Monaco 2: Aboubakar double sends rampant hosts through
|Liverpool 7 Spartak Moscow 0: Captain Coutinho leads rampant Reds through as group winners
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 1: Hosts through thanks to third home win
|Tottenham 3 APOEL 0: Llorente on target as Spurs end group stage with routine win
|Maribor 1 Sevilla 1: Handanovic howler gifts Spaniards a point
|Madrid star Ronaldo makes more Champions League history
|Messi: Higuain is one of the best and must be in Argentina squad
|Argentina captain Messi: We´ll have to disappear if World Cup goes badly
|How FIFA 18 could make YOU a World Cup star
|Crotone coach Nicola resigns
|Al Jazira 1 Auckland City 0: Romarinho strike sends Emirati side through
|Dembele steps up Barcelona training ahead of comeback
|Schalke´s Goretzka out with recurrence of leg injury
|Burnley winger Brady out for ´substantial´ period with patellar tendon tear
|I´d stop playing if City were unbeatable - Pogba
|FA fine Chelsea boss Conte £8,000 for Swansea dismissal
|That´s football - Wenger shrugs off Mourinho´s Lacazette moan
|Ballon d´Or: Who should really have won during Messi, Ronaldo years
|It wasn´t violent ice skating - Wenger relaxed over Wilshere trip
|Bayern star Robben a worry for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Kanchelskis: I was lucky to play with Manchester United great Cantona
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Ronaldo, not Messi, should claim the trophy
|Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
|We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
|How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
|Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
|Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
|Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
|Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
|Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
|´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
|Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
|Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
|N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
|Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
|Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
|Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
|Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
|Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
|Valverde hails key Cillessen save
|Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
|Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
|Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone