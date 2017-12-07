United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby

Manchester United welcome near neighbours Manchester City to Old Trafford on Sunday for the 175th derby clash between the teams.
The title race is the order of the day and Jose Mourinho's men must look to trim the advantage enjoyed by Pep Guardiola's side at the summit to head towards the second half of the season with renewed hopes of glory.
However, these have not always been the terms of battle in Manchester. Using Opta data, we trace the development of a famous old rivalry during the Premier League era.
Record men Rooney and Aguero lead the way
Over the past year, Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero have established themselves as the all-time leading scorers in United and City history.
It therefore comes as little surprise that no players have been more prolific during the modern history of the Manchester derby, with Rooney netting against City on eight occasions in the Premier League before returning to Everton during the close season. He also scored in the Toffees' 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in August.
Aguero's seven goals put him level with Eric Cantona – City's tormentor-in-chief during the Red Devils' golden period in the mid-1990s.
WATCH Sergio Aguero won the Manchester derby for Man City with this superb individual effort #OnThisDay in 2013...https://t.co/dGktZiEZaK— Premier League (@premierleague) April 8, 2015
Paul Scholes scored the only goal deep into stoppage time at the Etihad in April 2010 to bring up five league goals in the derby.
United duo Ruud van Nistelrooy and Andrei Kanchelskis hit four apiece. Three of the Russian winger's haul came in a 5-0 demolition of Brian Horton's Blues.
City strikers Niall Quinn and Edin Dzeko also have four to their name. All of Dzeko's goals came in victories at Old Trafford, while Quinn never finished on the winning side.
Longest winning runs and losing streaks
United's mastery of the Premier League at the end of the last century was reflected in derby-day dominance. Alex Ferguson's side beat City seven times in succession between 1993 and 2000.
The Blues endured spells outside of the top flight towards the end of that run and a 3-1 victory in the final derby at their old Maine Road home in November 2002 represented a first win over United in more than 13 years.
#OnThisDay in 1994, Eric Cantona's first-half double secured derby success for @ManUtd. More: http://t.co/bFZwANbYPB pic.twitter.com/tqeVui7BHJ— Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2015
Between 2013 and 2014, as Ferguson's glorious reign gave way to the less-celebrated tenures of David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, City were able to string together a Premier League best of four wins in succession.
Biggest results
The Kanchelskis-inspired rout in November 1994 remains United's largest win over City in the Premier League. Later in the 1994-95 season they also eased to a 3-0 triumph at Maine Road.
An infamously attired Mario Balotelli set the ball rolling for the Blues' thumping 6-1 win at Old Trafford in October 2011, the enigmatic Italian completing a brace before substitute Dzeko did likewise.
Kevin Keegan and Manuel Pellegrini both oversaw 4-1 derby drubbings during their time in charge of City, both on home turf.
Most appearances and a foot in both camps
Ryan Giggs' incredible longevity saw him take in 29 Premier League Manchester derbies. Rooney and Scholes played in 21 each, with Rio Ferdinand racking up 20.
Despite his persistent injury struggles, City club captain Vincent Kompany has faced United on 15 occasions, once more than long-serving predecessor Richard Dunne and Joe Hart.
One of our best ever strikers..? On this day in 2009, we signed Carlos Tevez! #mcfc pic.twitter.com/JxWYJtWwLe— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 13, 2017
Five players have represented both clubs in the Premier League. All of them were at the Red Devils first and only Carlos Tevez, with 113 appearances set against 63, played more times for their arch-rivals.
Peter Schmeichel, Andy Cole and Owen Hargreaves all spent a solitary season with United's rivals, while Kanchelskis took in a late-career loan spell as City were relegated in 2000-01.
Pep v Jose
A managerial rivalry that became one of the fiercest in football during their spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid, Guardiola and Mourinho will joust for the 20th time this weekend.
City's 2-1 victory in the corresponding fixture last season was Guardiola's eighth win over his old adversary, while United's 1-0 triumph on the way to lifting the EFL Cup was only the fourth time Mourinho finished 90 minutes on top.
April's drab goalless stalemate at the Etihad was the seventh draw shared by the duo.
|Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
|United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
|Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
|Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
|United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
|Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
|Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
|United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
|France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
|Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
|Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
|Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
|Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
|Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
|Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
|Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
|Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
|Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
|Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
|Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
|Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
|Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
|Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat
|Champions League last-16 teams confirmed
|Griezmann doubt for Betis clash with hamstring strain
|RB Leipzig 1 Besiktas 2: Hosts drop into Europa League after late Talisca winner
|Feyenoord 2 Napoli 1: Sarri´s side suffer Champions League exit
|Real Madrid 3 Borussia Dortmund 2: More Champions League history for Ronaldo
|Porto 5 Monaco 2: Aboubakar double sends rampant hosts through
|Liverpool 7 Spartak Moscow 0: Captain Coutinho leads rampant Reds through as group winners
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 1: Hosts through thanks to third home win
|Tottenham 3 APOEL 0: Llorente on target as Spurs end group stage with routine win
|Maribor 1 Sevilla 1: Handanovic howler gifts Spaniards a point
|Madrid star Ronaldo makes more Champions League history
|Messi: Higuain is one of the best and must be in Argentina squad
|Argentina captain Messi: We´ll have to disappear if World Cup goes badly
|How FIFA 18 could make YOU a World Cup star
|Crotone coach Nicola resigns
|Al Jazira 1 Auckland City 0: Romarinho strike sends Emirati side through
|Dembele steps up Barcelona training ahead of comeback
|Schalke´s Goretzka out with recurrence of leg injury
|Burnley winger Brady out for ´substantial´ period with patellar tendon tear
|I´d stop playing if City were unbeatable - Pogba
|FA fine Chelsea boss Conte £8,000 for Swansea dismissal
|That´s football - Wenger shrugs off Mourinho´s Lacazette moan
|Ballon d´Or: Who should really have won during Messi, Ronaldo years
|It wasn´t violent ice skating - Wenger relaxed over Wilshere trip
|Bayern star Robben a worry for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Kanchelskis: I was lucky to play with Manchester United great Cantona
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Ronaldo, not Messi, should claim the trophy
|Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
|We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
|How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
|Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
|Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
|Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
|Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
|Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
|´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
|Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
|Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
|N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
|Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
|Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
|Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
|Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
|Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
|Valverde hails key Cillessen save
|Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
|Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
|Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone
|Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
|Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
|PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
|Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
|Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
|Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
|Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
|Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
|Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
|Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
|Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip