Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record

The Champions League group stage saw more goals in 2017-18 than in any previous season in the history of the competition, with 306 scored in total.
Paris Saint-Germain were the most prolific, world-record signing Neymar on target six times as they hit the net on 25 occasions, while Liverpool managed 23 thanks in part to the 7-0 thrashings of Maribor and Spartak Moscow.
Group H runners-up Real Madrid notched 17 as Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player to score in all six first-phase games, while Harry Kane hit six for the section's winners Tottenham.
Matchday six goalfests including Porto's 5-2 thumping of last season's semi-finalists Monaco and Madrid's 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund ensured a new record was set.
306 - The 2017/18 Champions League group stage saw a total of 306 goals scored; the most in a group stage campaign in competition history. Frenzy. pic.twitter.com/mEl5lIMCpf— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2017
