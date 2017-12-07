Everton growing in confidence, says Shakespeare

Everton assistant coach Craig Shakespeare believes confidence is beginning to return to the blue half of Merseyside ahead of their clash with rivals Liverpool.
The Toffees will enter Sunday's derby at Anfield on the back of three straight victories and as many clean sheets in all competitions, having dispatched Apollon Limassol 3-0 in Cyprus on Thursday.
Ademola Lookman scored twice inside half an hour and Kevin Mirallas added a late third to ensure Sam Allardyce's men registered their maiden Europa League group stage win at the final attempt.
Shakespeare, who took charge of a youthful Blues as Allardyce remained in England for a medical appointment, is confident they are turning the corner.
"That winning mentality breeds success, but it also breeds confidence. Hopefully we can take that from tonight," Shakespeare told Everton TV.
"I thought the lads really applied themselves and in the first half played some terrific football.
"We had a lot of young players out there. I thought in the second half our game management was good ... and we still had the quality in the final third to get that killer goal.
"The overall result was the most pleasing thing."
| Craig Shakespeare on Ademola Lookman: "He can be an important player but he is only young. He showed his ability tonight."— Everton (@Everton) December 7, 2017
Allardyce is expected to return to the dugout at Anfield on the weekend and Shakespeare says the win means he will do so in a positive mood.
"I am sure he watched it and he will be pleased as well," the former Leicester City boss added.
