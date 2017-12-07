Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery

Santi Cazorla will have to start his rehabilitation "from zero" after undergoing yet another surgery on his Achilles, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger revealed.

Spain international Cazorla has spent over a year on the sidelines due to multiple surgeries on a tendon injury and came close to requiring an amputation of his foot after contracting an infection.

The 32-year-old went under the knife again last month, forcing a revision to his expected January return.

Wenger labelled the midfielder's ongoing injury strife "very sad" as he looks to start his rehabilitation from square one.

"I sent him a message [after the surgery] and wished him well. He answered, 'Look I have to start again from zero,' basically. And it's very sad, honestly. What he has gone through, this guy, is unbelievable," said the Arsenal boss.

"It's really, really sad. But unfortunately, he has to start again from zero. That means if all goes well, he has to wait until he can run. And after, when he starts to run, it will at least take six weeks to come back to training. When he will be able to start to run again, I don't know."

Asked if Cazorla will ever return, Wenger said: "I hope so, but certainly not before February now."