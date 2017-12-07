Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will miss the first leg of his side's Champions League last-16 tie after being suspended for two matches by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) for "receiving a yellow card on purpose".

The CEDB launched an investigation after Carvajal was booked for delaying a throw-in during stoppage time near the end of Madrid's 6-0 victory over APOEL in the Champions League on November 21.

The booking was Carvajal's third in the competition this season and it meant that the 25-year-old was suspended for Madrid's final Group H game against Borussia Dortmund, which they won 3-2.

Had he escaped punishment, Carvajal would have been eligible to return to Champions League action when the knock-out stage commences in February, but the CEDB's decision means he will miss the first leg of Madrid's round-of-16 tie.

A statement released by the CEDB said: "The CEDB has decided to suspend the Real Madrid CF player Dani Carvajal for two (2) UEFA competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible.

"Given that the Real Madrid CF player Dani Carvajal did not participate in the match Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund played on 6 December 2017, the player still has to serve one (1) UEFA competition match for which he would be otherwise eligible."

Carvajal was in the starting line-up for three of Madrid's six group games, helping them to finish second in Group H behind Tottenham.