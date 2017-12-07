Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid

After lifting the Ballon d'Or for a record-equalling fifth time, Cristiano Ronaldo declared his intention to see out the rest of his career at Real Madrid.

The Portuguese forward was in Paris to pick up the prestigious award for the fourth time in five years, with his latest success drawing him level with Lionel Messi on the all-time list.

Ronaldo edged out his long-time rival thanks to a stellar year that included moving past 600 career goals with a brace in his club's 4-1 victory over Juventus in last season's Champions League final.

While there was recent speculation he had rejected the offer of a new deal to remain in Madrid, the 32-year-old took the opportunity to make clear his desire to remain in the Spanish capital until he hangs up his boots.

"I hope I can play at the greatest level for a few more years," Ronaldo told L'Equipe TV.

"The battle continues with Messi, we're doing the best we can for our teams.

"I think things are happening for a reason. I feel good, let's see what happens in the future. I'm happy at Real and I want to stay and finish my career there if possible".