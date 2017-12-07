Related

Article

Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years

7 December 2017 20:06

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo pulled level with long-time rival Lionel Messi after collecting his fifth Ballon d’Or on Thursday.

The award, which recognises the best player in the world, has been shared by the formidable duo since 2008, with Ronaldo now celebrating two consecutive wins.

A number of players have come close to breaking their stranglehold on the award over the past decade, but sustained brilliance and spectacular feats of goalscoring ensured their iron grip is as tight as ever. 

Here, we shine a spotlight on the five breathtaking seasons when Ronaldo got the better of his bitter rival.

2008: The 2007-08 season with Manchester United provided the first evidence of the Portuguese’s soon-to-be-common eye-popping goal tallies, netting 42 times in 49 games. That haul led to United lifting both the Premier League and the Champions League in a memorable season for Alex Ferguson's side.

2013: It is testament to Messi’s stunning form at Barcelona that Ronaldo had to wait another five years for his next Ballon d'Or. No-one could say that he did not deserve it, though – a whopping 59 goals in 50 games in the calendar year confirming his status as one of the finest players to ever play the game.

2014: Ronaldo continued to plunder goals at an incredible rate in 2014, but this time they led to a host of silverware for his club. His record of 56 goals in 51 games helped Madrid win the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and the one they wanted so badly – a 10th Champions League title.

2016: Another impressive club return of 44 goals in 42 games helped Madrid claim another Champions League triumph, as well as Super Cup and Club World Cup trophies, but his crowning glory was leading Portugal to an unlikely, and emotional, European Championship win.

2017: A return of 37 goals so far in 2017 might well be down on the numbers we are used to seeing, but his talismanic presence helped Madrid win both LaLiga and the Champions League last season – something that clearly held sway with this year’s Ballon d’Or voters. 

Sponsored links

Thursday 7 December

21:49 Ballon d´Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
21:41 Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid
20:52 Apollon Limassol 0 Everton 3: Lookman stars as young Toffees avoid winless campaign
20:49 Rijeka 2 AC Milan 0: Gattuso still waits for first win as Rossoneri lose on the road
20:39 Ballon d´Or: Dybala, Hazard or Neymar? The candidates to follow Messi and Ronaldo
20:21 Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment
20:15 Ballon d´Or: The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
20:06 Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years
20:02 Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d´Or to equal Messi
19:51 Ballon d´Or: Buffon fourth as Mbappe storms into top 10
19:12 Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10
17:08 Brussels out! UEFA switch Euro 2020 games to London
16:29 I´m not a man at the end of my tether - Clement confident Swansea can avoid the drop
15:40 UEFA charges Spartak defender for ´racist behaviour´ towards Liverpool´s Brewster
15:37 Derby win for City would not end title race - Owen
14:47 Kanchelskis: Manchester derby is a must-win game for United
13:14 Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song
13:05 A better record than Mourinho - Guardiola´s 100 Champions League games in numbers
12:04 Ronaldo winning Ballon d´Or good for Madrid - Nacho
12:00 United v City: The Manchester derby debate
11:08 Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
11:00 United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
10:39 Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
10:26 Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
10:00 United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
09:39 Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
09:01 Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
09:00 United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
08:58 France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
07:09 Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
05:08 Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
04:23 Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
02:44 Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
02:12 Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
01:21 Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
00:53 Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
00:40 Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
00:35 Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
00:21 Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
00:14 Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
00:06 Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
00:05 Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
00:04 Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat

Wednesday 6 December

23:56 Champions League last-16 teams confirmed
23:50 Griezmann doubt for Betis clash with hamstring strain
22:53 RB Leipzig 1 Besiktas 2: Hosts drop into Europa League after late Talisca winner
22:53 Feyenoord 2 Napoli 1: Sarri´s side suffer Champions League exit
22:50 Real Madrid 3 Borussia Dortmund 2: More Champions League history for Ronaldo
22:43 Porto 5 Monaco 2: Aboubakar double sends rampant hosts through
22:42 Liverpool 7 Spartak Moscow 0: Captain Coutinho leads rampant Reds through as group winners
22:39 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 1: Hosts through thanks to third home win
22:37 Tottenham 3 APOEL 0: Llorente on target as Spurs end group stage with routine win
22:37 Maribor 1 Sevilla 1: Handanovic howler gifts Spaniards a point
21:12 Madrid star Ronaldo makes more Champions League history
20:50 Messi: Higuain is one of the best and must be in Argentina squad
20:38 Argentina captain Messi: We´ll have to disappear if World Cup goes badly
20:32 How FIFA 18 could make YOU a World Cup star
20:26 Crotone coach Nicola resigns
19:58 Al Jazira 1 Auckland City 0: Romarinho strike sends Emirati side through
19:37 Dembele steps up Barcelona training ahead of comeback
18:48 Schalke´s Goretzka out with recurrence of leg injury
17:30 Burnley winger Brady out for ´substantial´ period with patellar tendon tear
17:14 I´d stop playing if City were unbeatable - Pogba
15:43 FA fine Chelsea boss Conte £8,000 for Swansea dismissal
15:26 That´s football - Wenger shrugs off Mourinho´s Lacazette moan
14:57 Ballon d´Or: Who should really have won during Messi, Ronaldo years
14:48 It wasn´t violent ice skating - Wenger relaxed over Wilshere trip
13:49 Bayern star Robben a worry for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
13:00 Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
12:53 Kanchelskis: I was lucky to play with Manchester United great Cantona
12:00 Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Ronaldo, not Messi, should claim the trophy
11:23 Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care
11:00 Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
10:48 We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
10:00 Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
10:00 Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
09:36 I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
09:00 How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
09:00 Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
06:32 Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
06:29 Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
06:12 Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
05:30 Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
04:12 Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
02:13 ´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
02:07 Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
01:32 Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
00:56 N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
00:44 Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
00:36 Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
00:35 Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
00:17 Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
00:16 Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
00:08 Valverde hails key Cillessen save
00:06 Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
00:04 Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
00:01 Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone

Tuesday 5 December

23:39 Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
23:38 Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
23:14 PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
22:51 Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
22:51 Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
22:48 Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
22:41 Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
22:41 Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
22:40 Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
22:39 Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
22:37 Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
21:08 Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
20:47 Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
20:41 Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
20:40 Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
20:04 Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
20:04 RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
19:43 Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
19:25 Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
19:17 It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
18:24 Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
17:50 Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
16:59 Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
16:27 David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
15:53 Toure: City practising best football in Europe
15:43 THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
14:57 Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
14:36 Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
14:25 Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
13:46 Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
11:50 Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
10:36 Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
10:00 Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:30 Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
05:45 Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
03:43 De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
02:40 Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
02:05 ´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
01:19 Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
01:08 Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
00:32 Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 14 +29 36
2 Valencia 14 +20 31
3 Atlético Madrid 14 +16 30
4 Real Madrid 14 +14 28
5 Sevilla 14 +5 28
6 Villarreal 14 +4 21
7 Leganés 14 -1 20
8 Getafe 14 +5 19
9 Real Sociedad 14 +2 19
10 Celta de Vigo 14 +5 18
11 Real Betis 14 -5 18
12 Girona 14 -4 17
13 Eibar 14 -11 17
14 Levante 14 -6 16
15 Espanyol 14 -7 16
16 Athletic Club 14 -4 14
17 Deportivo La C… 14 -10 12
18 Las Palmas 14 -21 10
19 Deportivo Alavés 14 -14 9
20 Málaga 14 -17 8

Facebook