Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10

Antoine Griezmann has tumbled from the top three to 18th place in this year's Ballon d'Or voting, while Edinson Cavani and Kevin de Bruyne missed out on the top 10.

Atletico Madrid's Griezmann had finished third in 2016, behind Lionel Messi and winner Cristiano Ronaldo, having starred in the European Championships as hosts France made the final.

But his stock has fallen in the subsequent 12 months and his tally of 15 LaLiga goals so far in 2017 is good enough for only an 18th-placed finish, just two days after Atleti crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Slightly higher up the standings, Cavani and De Bruyne have been two of the stars of the season in European football but neither have done enough to reach the top 10.

Cavani finished 11th, with Real Madrid's brilliant Isco in 12th, Luis Suarez 13th, De Bruyne 14th and Juventus star Paulo Dybala 15th.

150 - Edinson Cavani has scored his 150th goal for Paris in what is his 216th appearance for the club in all competitions. Machine. pic.twitter.com/AGC0zVln9n — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 22, 2017

Here is a complete rundown of places 11-30 in the Ballon d'Or voting:

11. Edinson Cavani (PSG); 12. Isco (Real Madrid); 13. Luis Suarez (Barcelona); 14. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City); 15. Paulo Dybala (Juventus); 16. Marcelo (Real Madrid); 17. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid); 18. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid); 19. Eden Hazard (Chelsea); 20. David De Gea (Man United); 21. Leonardo Bonucci (AC Milan), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund); 23. Sadio Mane (Liverpool); 24. Radamel Falcao (Monaco); 25. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid); 26. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid); 27. Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich); 28. Edin Dzeko (Roma); 29. Dries Mertens (Napoli), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool).