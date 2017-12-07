Arsenal 6 BATE 0: Wilshere ends goal wait as Wenger´s men romp

Jack Wilshere scored his first Arsenal goal since May 2015 as Arsene Wenger's men cruised to a 6-0 win over BATE in their final Europa League group game.
An Arsenal line-up featuring a number of fringe players made light work of their Belarusian opponents, taking the lead after 11 minutes when Mathieu Debuchy ended a three-year goal drought with an accurate finish.
Theo Walcott, who dynamism and pace caused BATE problems all evening, scored Arsenal's second from close range before Wilshere buried their third from the edge of the penalty area before half-time.
Walcott forced an own-goal by Denis Polyakov shortly after half-time and Olivier Giroud added a fifth from the penalty spot before Wilshere teed up Mohamed Elneny for the sixth as Arsenal swaggered to a victory that provided an ideal tonic after a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.
Arsenal went into the game having already secured first place in Group H, but the emphatic nature of the victory and a strong performance by Wilshere will have pleased Wenger, while BATE's European dream is over after they finished bottom of the group with one win from six games.
6 - Arsenal have scored 6+ goals in a European game within UEFA competition for only the sixth time in their history. Deadly.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 7, 2017
It took Elneny just two minutes to latch onto Giroud's knock-down and lash a shot towards goal from just inside the penalty area but Denis Scherbitski dived to his left and parried it away.
Arsenal's patient probing paid off nine minutes later when Walcott held the ball up in the penalty area and Debuchy stepped up to power a shot into the top-left corner of the net with his left foot, leaving Scherbitski no chance.
The BATE goalkeeper had to make an acrobatic one-handed save to prevent an own-goal by Polyakov and moments later he saved at Walcott's feet after an unselfish header from Giroud put the winger through at close range.
Wenger's men dictated the game with crisp passes and elegant build-up play before Danny Welbeck's trickery took him into the box after 37 minutes and, just as it looked as though the ball had run away from Arsenal, Walcott pounced and fired it home from the edge of the six-yard box.
Walcott turned provider six minutes later when he knocked the ball to Wilshere on the edge of the box and the former first-team regular steadied himself before hooking the ball into the right corner of the net with his left foot.
Wilshere threaded a throughball for Walcott to chase on the right wing after six minutes of the second half and the England winger's cross would have found Welbeck had the on-rushing Polyakov not slammed it into the net in an attempt to clear the danger.
Six of the best#AFCvBATE pic.twitter.com/7NvjvzbB4H— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 7, 2017
Shortly after the hour mark, Walcott was brought down in the box by Nemanja Milunovic's lazy tackle and Giroud, who was ordered to take the penalty twice do to an encroachment, plundered the spot-kick into the bottom-right corner of the net with his trusty left foot.
Wilshere turned provider in the 74th minute, collecting the ball inside the box before calmly squaring it to Elneny, who curled the ball into the far corner of the net with an exquisite right-footed shot.
Though BATE had a brief reprise in the final 10 minutes, Arsenal's defence, marshalled by Rob Holding and Calum Chambers, held firm.
Key Opta stats:
- Of the seven occasions that a team has scored 6+ goals in European competition this season (excluding qualifiers), four have been by English clubs – Liverpool (twice), Chelsea and Arsenal.
- Arsenal have had the same tally of shots on target in their last two competitive matches (27 – 16 vs Man Utd and 11 vs BATE) as Swansea have had all season in the Premier League (27 in 15 games).
- Mathieu Debuchy scored a competitive goal for Arsenal for the first time since December 21st 2014; 1082 days ago.
- Arsenal ended their group stage with 13 points from six games (W4 D1 L1) – the only English team to have won more in a Europa League group stage were Tottenham (18) in 2013-14.
|Arsenal 6 BATE 0: Wilshere ends goal wait as Wenger´s men romp
|Ballon d´Or: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Pardew – I fear losing Evans
|Ballon d´Or: Who joined Ronaldo and Messi in the top 30?
|Ballon d´Or winner Ronaldo: I want to finish my career at Real Madrid
|Apollon Limassol 0 Everton 3: Lookman stars as young Toffees avoid winless campaign
|Rijeka 2 AC Milan 0: Gattuso still waits for first win as Rossoneri lose on the road
|Ballon d´Or: Dybala, Hazard or Neymar? The candidates to follow Messi and Ronaldo
|Carvajal to miss last-16 first leg following UEFA punishment
|Ballon d´Or: The ´Ronaldo Final´ will go down as one of the Champions League greats
|Ballon d´Or: The Cristiano Ronaldo years
|Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d´Or to equal Messi
|Ballon d´Or: Buffon fourth as Mbappe storms into top 10
|Ballon d´Or: Griezmann down to 18th as Cavani, De Bruyne miss top 10
|Brussels out! UEFA switch Euro 2020 games to London
|I´m not a man at the end of my tether - Clement confident Swansea can avoid the drop
|UEFA charges Spartak defender for ´racist behaviour´ towards Liverpool´s Brewster
|Derby win for City would not end title race - Owen
|Kanchelskis: Manchester derby is a must-win game for United
|Inter Bells! - Nerazzurri get in festive spirit with Christmas song
|A better record than Mourinho - Guardiola´s 100 Champions League games in numbers
|Ronaldo winning Ballon d´Or good for Madrid - Nacho
|United v City: The Manchester derby debate
|Perotti signs two-year Roma extension
|United v City: Otamendi but no Lukaku in our combined Manchester XI
|Ajax snap up reported Liverpool target Schuurs
|Germany´s Volland not expecting World Cup call
|United v City: The numbers behind the Manchester derby
|Cazorla starting rehab ´from zero´ after latest surgery
|Hull plump for Adkins after Slutsky exit
|United v City: Noisy neighbours, ´Why Always Me?´ and other Old Trafford memories
|France return for Benzema would be ´difficult´
|Struggling Milan need victory as Gattuso demands desire
|Hat-trick hero Coutinho: Special to captain Liverpool at Anfield
|Fonseca dresses up as Zorro after Shakhtar stun Man City
|Bosz: I don´t think you can call Madrid Champions League favourites
|Ronaldo eyes Champions League three-peat with Real Madrid
|Job done – Marcucci brushes off underwhelming Sevilla display
|Porto must keep this standard up - Conceicao
|Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League
|Napoli must rediscover form after Champions League exit - Mertens
|Pochettino lauds fringe players after APOEL victory
|Klopp unfazed by Liverpool´s potential heavyweight last-16 opposition
|Ronaldo & Neymar help set Champions League group stage goals record
|Injured Varane out of Sevilla clash as Madrid´s defensive woes mount
|Guardiola proud of Manchester City starlets despite first defeat
|Champions League last-16 teams confirmed
|Griezmann doubt for Betis clash with hamstring strain
|RB Leipzig 1 Besiktas 2: Hosts drop into Europa League after late Talisca winner
|Feyenoord 2 Napoli 1: Sarri´s side suffer Champions League exit
|Real Madrid 3 Borussia Dortmund 2: More Champions League history for Ronaldo
|Porto 5 Monaco 2: Aboubakar double sends rampant hosts through
|Liverpool 7 Spartak Moscow 0: Captain Coutinho leads rampant Reds through as group winners
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Manchester City 1: Hosts through thanks to third home win
|Tottenham 3 APOEL 0: Llorente on target as Spurs end group stage with routine win
|Maribor 1 Sevilla 1: Handanovic howler gifts Spaniards a point
|Madrid star Ronaldo makes more Champions League history
|Messi: Higuain is one of the best and must be in Argentina squad
|Argentina captain Messi: We´ll have to disappear if World Cup goes badly
|How FIFA 18 could make YOU a World Cup star
|Crotone coach Nicola resigns
|Al Jazira 1 Auckland City 0: Romarinho strike sends Emirati side through
|Dembele steps up Barcelona training ahead of comeback
|Schalke´s Goretzka out with recurrence of leg injury
|Burnley winger Brady out for ´substantial´ period with patellar tendon tear
|I´d stop playing if City were unbeatable - Pogba
|FA fine Chelsea boss Conte £8,000 for Swansea dismissal
|That´s football - Wenger shrugs off Mourinho´s Lacazette moan
|Ballon d´Or: Who should really have won during Messi, Ronaldo years
|It wasn´t violent ice skating - Wenger relaxed over Wilshere trip
|Bayern star Robben a worry for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Kanchelskis: I was lucky to play with Manchester United great Cantona
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Ronaldo, not Messi, should claim the trophy
|Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
|We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
|How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
|Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
|Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
|Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
|Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
|Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
|´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
|Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
|Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
|N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
|Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
|Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
|Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
|Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
|Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
|Valverde hails key Cillessen save
|Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
|Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
|Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone
|Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
|Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
|PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
|Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
|Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
|Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
|Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
|Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
|Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
|Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
|Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip