Related

Article

Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint

6 December 2017 00:35

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a "big chance" to be fit to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic has missed United's last two matches - a league win at Arsenal and Tuesday's Champions League victory against CSKA Moscow - due to injury.

The veteran striker has yet to score for United since returning from a serious knee problem, but the former Sweden international could provide a timely fitness boost for Mourinho ahead of a pivotal derby.

City will head to Old Trafford with an eight-point lead from their neighbours at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their stunning start to the season under Mourinho's old rival Pep Guardiola.

But Mourinho aimed a barb at the Catalan, who has suggested David Silva could miss the derby due to injury, as the Portuguese offered an update on the state of his squad following United's victory against CSKA Moscow.

Arsene Wenger was also in the line of fire after the Arsenal boss started Alexandre Lacazette against United, having ruled the France international out, but Mourinho faces a midfield selection headache due to Paul Pogba's suspension after his red card in Saturday's 3-1 win at the Emirates.

"Truth is that [Eric] Bailly is out for the weekend, [Phil] Jones a chance, [Marouane] Fellaini a chance, Zlatan a big chance and [Nemanja] Matic is injured, but will play for sure," Mourinho told reporters. "[Michael] Carrick no chance.

"That is the truth, like Lacazette and David Silva. It's all the truth."

United will set a new club record if they avoid defeat against City, having gone unbeaten in 40 home games under Mourinho, the joint-longest such sequence in the history of the club.

But Mourinho insisted he is not motivated by breaking new ground against City, who have won their last 13 Premier League games going into the derby.

"I am not playing for records," Mourinho said. "I want to make history because we won the Europa League for the first time and for doing more important things than breaking records.

"But of course, it is always nice."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 6 December

00:56 N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
00:44 Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
00:36 Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
00:35 Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
00:17 Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
00:16 Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
00:08 Valverde hails key Cillessen save
00:06 Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
00:04 Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
00:01 Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone

Tuesday 5 December

23:39 Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
23:38 Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
23:14 PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
22:51 Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
22:51 Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
22:48 Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
22:41 Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
22:41 Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
22:40 Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
22:39 Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
22:37 Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
21:08 Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
20:47 Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
20:41 Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
20:40 Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
20:04 Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
20:04 RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
19:43 Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
19:25 Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
19:17 It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
18:24 Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
17:50 Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
16:59 Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
16:27 David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
15:53 Toure: City practising best football in Europe
15:43 THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
14:57 Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
14:36 Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
14:25 Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
13:46 Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
11:50 Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
10:36 Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
10:00 Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:30 Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
05:45 Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
03:43 De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
02:40 Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
02:05 ´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
01:19 Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
01:08 Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
00:32 Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

Monday 4 December

23:11 Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
22:55 Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
21:47 Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
21:22 Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
21:00 Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
20:52 Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
19:30 Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
18:17 Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
17:52 Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
17:29 Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
16:48 Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
16:09 Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
16:07 ´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
15:59 Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
15:28 Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
15:17 Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
13:25 Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
11:51 Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
10:38 I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
09:28 Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
07:27 I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
03:50 Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
02:35 Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
01:21 Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
00:52 Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
00:32 Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18

Facebook