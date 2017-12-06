Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a "big chance" to be fit to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic has missed United's last two matches - a league win at Arsenal and Tuesday's Champions League victory against CSKA Moscow - due to injury.

The veteran striker has yet to score for United since returning from a serious knee problem, but the former Sweden international could provide a timely fitness boost for Mourinho ahead of a pivotal derby.

City will head to Old Trafford with an eight-point lead from their neighbours at the top of the Premier League table thanks to their stunning start to the season under Mourinho's old rival Pep Guardiola.

But Mourinho aimed a barb at the Catalan, who has suggested David Silva could miss the derby due to injury, as the Portuguese offered an update on the state of his squad following United's victory against CSKA Moscow.

Arsene Wenger was also in the line of fire after the Arsenal boss started Alexandre Lacazette against United, having ruled the France international out, but Mourinho faces a midfield selection headache due to Paul Pogba's suspension after his red card in Saturday's 3-1 win at the Emirates.

"Truth is that [Eric] Bailly is out for the weekend, [Phil] Jones a chance, [Marouane] Fellaini a chance, Zlatan a big chance and [Nemanja] Matic is injured, but will play for sure," Mourinho told reporters. "[Michael] Carrick no chance.

"That is the truth, like Lacazette and David Silva. It's all the truth."

40 – @ManUtd are unbeaten in their last 40 home games in all competitions - they’ve never had a longer run on their own ground before. Naughty. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2017

United will set a new club record if they avoid defeat against City, having gone unbeaten in 40 home games under Mourinho, the joint-longest such sequence in the history of the club.

But Mourinho insisted he is not motivated by breaking new ground against City, who have won their last 13 Premier League games going into the derby.

"I am not playing for records," Mourinho said. "I want to make history because we won the Europa League for the first time and for doing more important things than breaking records.

"But of course, it is always nice."