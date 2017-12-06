Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes

Corentin Tolisso proved once again that he is a great player with his performance against Paris Saint-Germain, according to Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes.

Tolisso scored twice as Bayern rounded off their Champions League Group B campaign with a 3-1 win over French giants PSG.

Both teams progress to the last 16, PSG going through as group winners having beaten Bayern 3-0 in the reverse fixture in September.

Bayern were fortunate to see PSG's star-studded forward line miss numerous chances in an absorbing contest at Allianz Arena, Tolisso's brace sandwiched by a Kylian Mbappe goal for the visitors after Robert Lewandowski had opened the scoring.

Despite PSG's numerous clear-cut opportunities, Heynckes was pleased with his side's performance, saying: "The key to success was the attitude of the entire team. We played very smart.

"Nevertheless, Paris has always come up with opportunities. But we did well except in two or three situations."

On Tolisso, he added: "He showed in the recent weeks that he is a great football player. Today, he proved it again with two goals."