Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments

A host of world-class players have graced the pitches of the Premier League down the years, but few – if any – can rival Eric Cantona's iconic blend of technical brilliance and chaotic infamy.
The Frenchman split opinion more than most, as his undoubted ability and self-assuredness were tempered by a short fuse and general notoriety.
Cantona was introduced to the Premier League by Leeds United in 1992, but on November 26 that year he went on to join bitter rivals Manchester United – a move you could conceivably believe was engineered by the striker purely to feed his own infamy. A debut as a half-time substitute against Manchester City at Old Trafford followed 10 days later.
Ultimately it proved to be the transfer which made his career, as Cantona led the club to four Premier League titles and two FA Cups, helping to awaken a sleeping giant under the management of Alex Ferguson.
There was so much more to his United career than a few trophies, however, and here we look back at his most memorable moments on the 25th anniversary of his switch to Old Trafford.
THAT GOAL, THAT CELEBRATION
When pondering Cantona's most prominent characteristics, swagger, justifable arrogance and undeniable brillance should right up there.
Many moments throughout his career showcased these, but arguably the most iconic is his goal against Sunderland in December 1996.
A stunning turn and unexpected burst of pace just inside the Sunderland half caught the visitors out, before a quick one-two with Brian McClair left Cantona with two defenders closing around him and goalkeeper Lionel Perez rushing out.
But an early, delicate 18-yard chip left all around him helpless, leaving Cantona to celebrate as only he could; deadpan, taking in the crowd's adulation before nonchalantly raising his arms up to the sky, all without cracking a smile.
The King himself, Eric Cantona, signed for #MUFC on this day in 1992. He did all right... https://t.co/np4xAgDOtl— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2016
DOWNING LIVERPOOL AT WEMBLEY
While it may not carry quite such significance these days, the FA Cup final was once the showpiece of the football season in England and the 1995-96 edition saw United and sworn enemies Liverpool face off.
In many respects, the match did not live up to the hype, but it certainly provided another classic Cantona moment.
With the game still goalless in the 85th minute, United won themselves a corner that Liverpool appeared to have done enough to clear.
But Cantona - lurking just on the edge of the area - managed to sort his feet out just in time to meet the bouncing ball with a fierce effort which found the bottom-right corner, clinching glory at the expense of United's rivals and securing a second double in three seasons.
EVERYBODY WAS KUNG-FU FIGHTING
While immense technical talent and an enigmatic persona are synonymous with Cantona, there is one particularly controversial moment from his career you are likely to be aware of regardless of whether or not you can remember him playing.
It was January 10 1995 at Selhurst Park. Cantona had just been sent off for kicking Crystal Palace's Richard Shaw to conclude a tempestuous tussle and, prior to heading for the tunnel, the red mist descended.
Palace fan Matthew Simmons shouted abuse from the stands and Cantona marched over before unleashing a flying "kung-fu" kick, making contact with his torso.
The FA banned him for eight months, while he was sentenced to two weeks in jail - later reduced to 120 hours of community service - for the kick, though in the long run, it simply added to the Frenchman's legend.
"WHEN THE SEAGULLS..."
If - as is the case in the eyes of many - the "kung-fu" kick is Cantona's most memorable moment in English football, then his baffling and bizarre statement at a media conference a few days later is his most unforgettable quote.
With camera bulbs flashing incessantly and scores of journalists crammed into the room like canned sardines, Cantona sat down at the table, appearing to relish the spotlight.
"When the seagulls," he began, before taking a sip of water and continuing, "follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea. Thank you, very much."
And with that he stood up and walked out, the confusion in the room leading to audible laughter as the Frenchman sauntered away after uttering what has become one of the most famous - if utterly peculiar - utterances associated with English football.
"When the seagulls follow the trawler, it is because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea." – Eric Cantona pic.twitter.com/ZQPO0RdovT— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 3, 2015
KING KEV CONQURED BY 'THE' KING
United were unable to stop Blackburn Rovers from winning the title without their talismanic forward, but after his return during the 1995-96 season, they were an entirely different beast.
Although 12 points behind Newcastle United in January, Ferguson's side ultimately usurped them and a 1-0 win over Kevin Keegan's men in March was the start of that fight-back.
Unsurprisingly, Cantona was in the thick of it, finishing a brilliant move with a volley at the back post to wrap up the points.
Keegan's infamous "I would love it if we beat them" rant later in the season is arguable the most memorable part of that season, though many pinpoint the St James' Park defeat to United as the moment the wheels came off.
On this day in 1996, we played Newcastle at St James' Park and Eric Cantona was the hero. What a night! #mufc pic.twitter.com/Zx6T5uhz0D— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 4, 2015
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
|We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
|Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
|How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
|Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
|Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
|Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
|Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
|Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
|´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
|Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
|Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
|N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
|Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
|Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
|Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
|Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
|Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
|Valverde hails key Cillessen save
|Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
|Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
|Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone
|Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
|Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
|PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
|Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
|Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
|Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
|Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
|Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
|Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
|Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
|Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18