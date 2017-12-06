Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination

Saddened by Atletico Madrid's Champions League exit, goalkeeper Jan Oblak said he was unable to explain why the Spanish side failed to progress to the last 16.

Atletico dropped down to the Europa League after finishing third in Group C following their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Oblak was in fine form in London, thwarting Alvaro Morata and others, and while Atletico took the lead via Saul Niguez, the visitors were unable to claim maximum points after Stefan Savic turned the ball into his own net.

Atletico finished four points behind leaders Roma and runners-up Chelsea as they were consigned to Europa League football – a competition won on three occasions by the Spanish capital side and Oblak was left to rue the result.

"At the end, it didn't work out how we wanted. We didn't get the three points, didn't win and we're not happy," Oblak told UEFA.com.

"We're out of the Champions League and we're sad about that. We have to pick our heads up, look ahead and play our best in the upcoming games."

Atlético, Celtic, CSKA and Sporting will enter the #UEL Round of 32.



Draw info https://t.co/CtNIykyROa pic.twitter.com/vxoxzvkKSs — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 5, 2017

"I'm not sure why we failed. In the first game [in Rome] we didn't get the rub of the green, in the second they [Chelsea] scored against us late on, which was unfortunate again," he continued.

"Everyone knows we should have won the third and fourth games [against Qarabag], but it's not easy against anybody [at this level]. Everyone plays good football and Qarabag showed it's tough to beat them. We beat Roma at home, but it was a bit late and there wasn't to be a miracle."