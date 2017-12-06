N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest

Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has admitted he wants out of the club as rumours intensify surrounding a possible return to the Premier League.

N'Zonzi has not featured since being substituted at half-time of Sevilla's 3-3 draw with Liverpool last month – with his team trailing 3-0 – and the France international confirmed he has fallen out with coach Eduardo Berizzo.

The situation has given rise to speculation linking him with Arsenal and Everton, while the Reds are also reported to be interested in the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City man.

While N'Zonzi insists his visit to London on Tuesday "has nothing to do with a transfer" and is purely to see his son, the 28-year-old believes the time has come to leave the club he joined in July 2015.

"The coach pointed the finger at me [at half-time of the Liverpool game]. I will not repeat it ... but his words affected me," N'Zonzi told France Football.

"Publicly, he said in future he would only select players who fit his vision for football. What does that mean?

"Whether in a 4-3-3, 3-5-2 or any other formation, a player must adapt to what his coach demands and I have always done it.

"The fact I was always professional despite the circumstances, that I always did my job, I found it unfair.

"My future is clearly away from Seville. The only thing that disappoints me is the way it has ended."

N'Zonzi won his first two caps for France last month and appears to be in Didier Deschamps' thinking ahead of the World Cup in Russia.