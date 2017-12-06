Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde believes the Ballon d'Or has no value.
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barca's own Lionel Messi are again going head-to-head for the prestigious award, with France Football set to announce the winner on Thursday.
Victory for Ronaldo, who scooped the FIFA Best Men's Player prize in London in October, would tie him on five Ballons d'Or apiece with Messi and continue the duo's dominance of honour for the past decade.
Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League double last season makes the 32-year-old favourite to do just that, but Valverde has no time for the clamour around individual gongs – including the European Golden Shoe, which Messi won for a fourth time as the continent's top scorer last month.
Asked what he thought about Ronaldo chalking up another victory in the aftermath of Barca's 2-0 Champions League win over Sporting CP on Tuesday, Valverde told reporters: "I don't value any prize at all. Everyone is free to give prizes that they believe are convenient to the players
"The Golden Shoe, the Ballon d'Or… I don't know how many prizes exist. I'd rather not to evaluate any of them."
