Madrid star Ronaldo makes more Champions League history

Cristiano Ronaldo made another piece of Champions League history with his goal in Real Madrid's match against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo became the first player to find the back of the net in all six group matches – his total for the campaign moving to nine with a curled finish from the edge of the box to make it 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was the 32-year-old's 114th Champions League goal, extending his record as the competition's all-time highest scoring player.

While Ronaldo, who is the favourite to claim a fifth Ballon d'Or on Thursday, has proved prolific in Europe, he has scored just two goals in 10 LaLiga appearances this season.