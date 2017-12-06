Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plans to play for a draw when his side host Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday.
A draw is enough for Liverpool, who top Group E by a point, to progress at Anfield.
However, Klopp said he had no intention of sending his team out to simply try and gain a point at home to Spartak, who are three points adrift in third.
"All or nothing usually means you can either win or you lose," the German said.
"We know we can draw, but this information is only useful for after the game. We cannot play for that and we do not want to.
"If people are nervous or not, I do not know."
Liverpool are on an eight-match unbeaten run heading into the clash, having moved into fourth in the Premier League.
Klopp knows the importance of progressing in Europe, and he is excited by the chance his team have.
"It's a very important match for us. I don't want to make it bigger than it is but it is very big," he said.
"With all the things around, with all the excitement and uncertainty before a game, and all the opportunities in the game, I am really happy about this opportunity."
