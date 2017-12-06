How FIFA 18 could make YOU a World Cup star

Do you pummel your mates every time on FIFA? Are you bored of making people rage quit on Ultimate Team? Well, now is the time to turn those talents into global glory!

Esports company Gfinity are giving gamers the chance to become a world champion, by adding FIFA 18 to its Elite Series, which will feed into next August's FIFA eWorld Cup.

If you think you've got what it takes you can register to play in Gfinity's Challenger Series, where the best will be drafted to the Elite level with a chance of playing on the world stage.

The eWorld Cup replaces the Interactive World Cup. This year, Spencer 'GORILLA' Ealing won the competition and received a ticket to The Best Awards where he rubbed shoulders with football icons Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Lionel Messi, as well as a cool $200,000.

Gfinity's Elite Series currently incorporates other eSports favourites like Rocket League and CEO Neville Upton said: "FIFA is one of the most requested games by our teams, players and fans and we will create very engaging competition and content for our community.

"The Elite Series is growing rapidly week-on-week and the addition of FIFA 18 will only help to accelerate this growth. The upcoming season of Challenger Series is set to be the most competitive to date as we welcome new pro players to the tournament."

To register head to challenger.gfinityesports.com.