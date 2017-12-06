Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have occupied the top two spots in the Ballon d'Or voting in all but one of the past nine years, and 2017 promises to continue that trend.
The Barcelona superstar just holds the edge on his rival with five wins to Ronaldo's four, and if the trophy truly stands as the ultimate reward for individual brilliance - as it claims - Messi will extend that advantage at Thursday's ceremony in Paris.
Ronaldo took home the prize last year, at the end of a 12-month period that saw him claim European glory on both domestic and international fronts with Real Madrid and Portugal.
He has enjoyed a similarly stellar 2017, scooping a LaLiga winners' medal as well as a third Champions League crown in four seasons.
But the Ballon d'Or does not - at least, it should not - reward collective triumph over individual mastery and it is by this reckoning that Messi undoubtedly enjoys the superior standing.
Valverde: "Having Leo Messi in my squad is a unique experience" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/fdrBQ1sClj— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2017
Analysis of their 2017 exploits for their respective LaLiga giants shows Messi has scored more goals (48 to Ronaldo's 37, at the time of writing) provided more assists (14 to eight) and boasts a better shot conversion rate (23.41 to 18.69).
Messi's sustained brilliance across the year kept Barca afloat in a sometimes stuttering 2016-17 campaign, and last month he equalled Ronaldo in claiming his fourth European Golden Shoe.
His stunning form has carried over into the current season, where he has 13 goals from 14 LaLiga outings to propel his side to the summit. Ronaldo has two in 10 and Madrid are eight points off the pace.
Leo #Messi in @LaLigaEN— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 3, 2017
14 games
13 goals
4 assists
1260 minutes played
97 minutes per goalpic.twitter.com/5HO7VbIRJH
In contrast to Messi's consistent artistry, Ronaldo was only truly exceptional across a devastating six-week spell between mid-April and the Champions League final in early June.
The Portuguese netted eight of Madrid's 10 goals across quarter- and semi-final ties with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, before a brace helped seal a 4-1 demolition of Juventus in the denouement in Cardiff.
And although Ronaldo's season ended in a shower of trophies and ticker tape, Messi may well have watched on knowing his rival's late surge helped to mask an otherwise - by their standards - moderate return.
Those Ronaldo performances against Atletico, Bayern and Juve may stick in the memory, but Messi was producing similar displays on an almost weekly basis.
Have you seen what our can do?— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 30, 2017
Here, the best #Messi nutmegs!
Sit down, relax and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/WqxNIe1zuG
His virtuoso hat-trick against Ecuador in October sealed Argentina's place at Russia 2018, six months on from an equally standout showing against Ronaldo and Madrid as a stoppage-time strike - his 500th for Barca - earned a 3-2 win in a Clasico for the ages.
It was a goal celebrated with a now iconic lift of the Blaugrana shirt to the Bernabeu crowd, a fitting way to remind us all of his individual genius, which ought to be recognised again in the French capital on Thursday.
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Kanchelskis: I was lucky to play with Manchester United great Cantona
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Ronaldo, not Messi, should claim the trophy
|Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
|We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
|How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
|Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
|Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
|Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
|Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
|Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
|´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
|Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
|Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
|N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
|Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
|Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
|Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
|Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
|Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
|Valverde hails key Cillessen save
|Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
|Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
|Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone
|Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
|Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
|PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
|Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
|Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
|Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
|Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
|Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
|Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
|Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
|Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18