Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?

The winner of France Football's 2017 Ballon d'Or is set to be announced on Thursday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi the two frontrunners to be crowned the world's best player yet again.
Kaka was the last player to beat either of them to first place in 2007, with every single one taken home by the Real Madrid and Barcelona stars since.
Ronaldo, the current holder, is thought to be the favourite once again and, should he win, he will go level on five with Messi as the player with the most Ballons d'Or.
The pair have enjoyed an immense rivalry over the years which has arguably helped to drive them both on to become the incredible performers that they are.
#OnThisDay in 2009, Leo Messi - then only 22 - won the Ballon d'Or award for the first time. #UCL pic.twitter.com/NSair1Aunn— #TeamOfTheYear (@ChampionsLeague) December 1, 2017
Ronaldo's bid for the gong this year has once again been helped by his success with Real Madrid, having helped them to a LaLiga and Champions League double last term, whereas the only silverware Messi lifted was the Copa del Rey.
But which of them has actually had the better year statistically? Below, we investigate using Opta numbers...
48 – Messi is just two goals shy of the half-century mark for Barca this year following Tuesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP, 11 more than Ronaldo.
97.1 – With his tally of 48 goals coming in 54 matches, Messi is not far from averaging a goal every game, but he has to settle for one every 97.1 minutes. Ronaldo is a little behind at one every 103.35 minutes.
23.41 – Messi also has a better conversion rate at club level, scoring with 23.41 per cent of his shots (excluding blocks), while Ronaldo has been successful with 18.69%.
1 – Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in Europe's top five leagues in May 17, overtaking Jimmy Greaves (366) in doing so.
600 – In June's Champions League final, in which he scored twice, Ronaldo passed the 600 goal mark for his career, six weeks after Messi reached 500 for Barca.
3 – Ronaldo also became only the second player after Alfredo Di Stefano (five) to score in three different European Cup/Champions League finals.
37 – Messi finished top scorer in LaLiga last season, netting 37 times. That was the fourth time he finished a campaign as the league's most prolific marksman, making it a Barca record.
83.64 – At international level, Ronaldo has averaged a goal every 83.64 minutes, having scored 11 times in as many matches. Messi (four in seven) has scored every 157.5 minutes after a difficult year for Argentina, although a stunning hat-trick against Ecuador snatched World Cup qualification.
122 – One of few areas in which Messi has a clear lead of Ronaldo is chances created, with the Barca star laying on 121 opportunities to team-mates compared to his rival's 55.
|Ballon d´Or: Who should really have won during Messi, Ronaldo years
|It wasn´t violent ice skating - Wenger relaxed over Wilshere trip
|Bayern star Robben a worry for DFB-Pokal Klassiker
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi - Who had the better year?
|Kanchelskis: I was lucky to play with Manchester United great Cantona
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Ronaldo, not Messi, should claim the trophy
|Messi or Ronaldo for the Ballon d´Or? Barca boss Valverde doesn´t care
|Ballon d´Or 2017: Why Messi, not Ronaldo, should claim the trophy
|We are Bayern - Muller bristles after PSG revenge
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|Seagulls, trawlers & kung-fu – Cantona´s most memorable Manchester United moments
|I´m telling the truth - Mourinho accuses Guardiola of lying over Silva injury
|How Cantona transformed Manchester United, the Premier League and a Christmas carol
|Liverpool and Sevilla eye progress, unwanted record threatens BVB - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Klopp: Liverpool can´t play for a draw against Spartak
|Rakitic lauds ´special´ Messi
|Basler: Germany favourites for World Cup
|Oblak and Atletico hurting after Champions League elimination
|Mbappe from another planet but will get better – Desailly
|´Amazing´ Ronaldo deserves Ballon d´Or, says Kovacic
|Cahill leaves Melbourne City with eyes on World Cup
|Mixed feelings for Emery after PSG defeat
|N´Zonzi eyes Sevilla exit amid Premier League interest
|Conte: Chelsea don´t fear Barcelona or PSG
|Celtic qualifying for Europa League a massive achievement, says Rodgers
|Zlatan has a big chance - Mourinho gives Manchester derby selection hint
|Roma proved doubters wrong in topping tough Group C, says Di Francesco
|Allegri ´not worried´ as Dybala´s European dry spell goes on
|Valverde hails key Cillessen save
|Tolisso proved he is a great player - Heynckes
|Mourinho promises ´more chances´ for Shaw after strong display
|Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone
|Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
|Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
|PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
|Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
|Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
|Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
|Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
|Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
|Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
|Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
|Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18