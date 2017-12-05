Related

Article

´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte

5 December 2017 02:05

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte admitted he changed his mind about Cesc Fabregas, praising the midfielder for forcing his way into his plans.

Fabregas struggled for playing time early last season, Conte's first at the club, before fighting his way in as Chelsea went on to win the Premier League title.

The Spain international has already made 12 league starts this season – he made 13 in 2016-17 – and Conte hailed the 30-year-old.

"Cesc at the start of last season didn't play a lot, but I was very happy because through the work he tried to change my mind and it happened," the Italian said ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

"If you remember the second part of last season he started to play with regularity and first part of last season I played almost every game with [N'Golo] Kante and [Nemanja] Matic.

"But in the second part of the season Cesc played a lot of games, and he was very important for us to win the title.

"This season he has continued to work very hard, showed me great commitment and behaviour and the coach has to make the best decision."

Fabregas has won two league titles since joining Chelsea from Barcelona in June 2014.

Conte believes there is more to come from Fabregas, who has contributed a goal and three assists in the league this season.

"He is still young for sure. When you are 30 years old you have at least five more years to play football," he said.

"At this level you must have great desire and great will to play at this level because it is not simple.

"There is a lot of competition with other players but Cesc has great ambition. He's a winner in his mind, in his mentality. For this reason he is very strong."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 5 December

03:43 De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
02:40 Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
02:05 ´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
01:19 Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
01:08 Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
00:32 Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

Monday 4 December

23:11 Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
22:55 Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
21:47 Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
21:22 Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
21:00 Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
20:52 Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
19:30 Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
18:17 Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
17:52 Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
17:29 Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
16:48 Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
16:09 Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
16:07 ´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
15:59 Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
15:28 Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
15:17 Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
13:25 Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
11:51 Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
10:38 I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
09:28 Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
07:27 I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
03:50 Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
02:35 Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
01:21 Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
00:52 Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
00:32 Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18

Sunday 3 December

23:39 Amsterdam crash still taking toll on Manchester City star Aguero
23:34 Chapecoense secure Copa Libertadores qualification on final day of season
21:25 ´Gutted´ Moyes laments Manchester City winner
20:56 Guardiola: I would like Pogba to play in Man United v Man City
20:55 Slutsky leaves Hull
20:12 West Ham parked the bus - Delph feels vindicated after City march on
19:22 I felt unbeatable - De Gea reflects on Emirates heroics
19:17 Heynckes yet to sign Bayern contract
19:00 Manchester City 2 West Ham 1: Silva lining lifts patchy showing from leaders
18:48 Spalletti lauds complete Inter display
18:28 Getafe 1 Valencia 0: Marcelino suffers first loss as Barca go five clear
17:25 Pellegrino pleased with Southampton recovery
17:08 Referee Moss apologises for not awarding Bournemouth penalty
17:01 Inter 5 Chievo 0: Spalletti´s men go top of Serie A for first time in nearly two years
16:59 Iniesta to sit out Sporting clash with calf injury
16:38 Kompany and Fernandinho benched amid Manchester derby ban threat
16:19 Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1: Austin rescues a point for Saints
15:47 It would be better to be stabbed – Gattuso left stunned by Benevento leveller
15:28 Benevento goalkeeper dedicates stunning Milan goal to fans
14:51 Tevez given deadline for Shanghai return
14:36 Benevento 2 AC Milan 2: Goalkeeper Brignoli scores to deny Gattuso
13:40 Bundesliga strugglers Cologne part company with Stoger
12:03 Arsenal couldn´t handle two-man attack, says Smalling
11:29 Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or, declares Perez
11:05 Boateng warns Bayern: Defend like that and PSG will destroy us
10:31 Allardyce fears Barkley has already agreed Everton exit
10:10 A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller
04:23 Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
02:33 Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
01:24 PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
00:31 Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 15 +36 43
2 Manchester United 15 +26 35
3 Chelsea 15 +16 32
4 Liverpool 15 +14 29
5 Arsenal 15 +10 28

Facebook