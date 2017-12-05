Related

Article

Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

5 December 2017 00:32

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone decided it was best for Diego Costa to stay away from Tuesday's Champions League clash with former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Costa left Chelsea in September following a breakdown in relations with head coach Antonio Conte and returned to Atleti, having departed to join the Premier League champions in 2014.

The Spain international is not eligible to make his second Atletico debut until January and Simeone opted to avoid the potential distraction of Costa returning to his old stomping ground.

Asked why the 29-year-old had not travelled to the London, Simeone told a pre-match news conference: "Because I am the manager. I made the best decision what I think was best for the team. 

"I don't think we need to think about that too much. We need to think about our game tomorrow."

 

 

A post shared by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on

Costa was in the stands at the Wanda Metropolitano when Chelsea claimed a brilliant 2-1 away win in the immediate aftermath of his transfer being finalised.

Atletico remained winless in Group C until a spectacular volley from Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro's late second saw them beat Roma 2-0 last time out.

To progress, the 2014 and 2016 finalists must beat Chelsea and hope Qarabag are able to draw against Roma – a feat they managed twice versus Simeone's men.

"We don't have to be looking about what happens in Rome," the Argentinian added. "We just have to think about us.

"It's not going to be a simple game. We need to take the game to where we feel we can hurt Chelsea.

"It's a personal challenge to fight for everything we've worked for these last few years."

One ex-Chelsea man who is set to be involved on Tuesday is Filipe Luis and the left-back told reporters there is something of the caged animal about the match's most noted non-participant at present.

"Diego is a huge player. He is the best for me because he scores a lot of goals and important goals," he said.

"I think he came back to Atletico because it was his desire. He was happy here. He did his job really well. His most important desire was to come back.

"It is frustrating seeing him playing [in training] like an animal, but he can't play. It's just a month until he can play with us. He'll help us a lot. I don't have any doubts about it.

"He knows the club, he knows the way we play. He has already adapted. I know it was difficult times for him and for Chelsea. Now everybody's happy. We want to see him play and happy again."

Champions League football in the new year would no doubt do wonders for Costa's mood.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 5 December

02:05 ´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
01:19 Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
01:08 Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
00:32 Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

Monday 4 December

23:11 Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
22:55 Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
21:47 Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
21:22 Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
21:00 Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
20:52 Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
19:30 Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
18:17 Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
17:52 Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
17:29 Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
16:48 Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
16:09 Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
16:07 ´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
15:59 Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
15:28 Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
15:17 Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
13:25 Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
11:51 Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
10:38 I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
09:28 Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
07:27 I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
03:50 Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
02:35 Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
01:21 Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
00:52 Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
00:32 Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18

Sunday 3 December

23:39 Amsterdam crash still taking toll on Manchester City star Aguero
23:34 Chapecoense secure Copa Libertadores qualification on final day of season
21:25 ´Gutted´ Moyes laments Manchester City winner
20:56 Guardiola: I would like Pogba to play in Man United v Man City
20:55 Slutsky leaves Hull
20:12 West Ham parked the bus - Delph feels vindicated after City march on
19:22 I felt unbeatable - De Gea reflects on Emirates heroics
19:17 Heynckes yet to sign Bayern contract
19:00 Manchester City 2 West Ham 1: Silva lining lifts patchy showing from leaders
18:48 Spalletti lauds complete Inter display
18:28 Getafe 1 Valencia 0: Marcelino suffers first loss as Barca go five clear
17:25 Pellegrino pleased with Southampton recovery
17:08 Referee Moss apologises for not awarding Bournemouth penalty
17:01 Inter 5 Chievo 0: Spalletti´s men go top of Serie A for first time in nearly two years
16:59 Iniesta to sit out Sporting clash with calf injury
16:38 Kompany and Fernandinho benched amid Manchester derby ban threat
16:19 Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1: Austin rescues a point for Saints
15:47 It would be better to be stabbed – Gattuso left stunned by Benevento leveller
15:28 Benevento goalkeeper dedicates stunning Milan goal to fans
14:51 Tevez given deadline for Shanghai return
14:36 Benevento 2 AC Milan 2: Goalkeeper Brignoli scores to deny Gattuso
13:40 Bundesliga strugglers Cologne part company with Stoger
12:03 Arsenal couldn´t handle two-man attack, says Smalling
11:29 Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or, declares Perez
11:05 Boateng warns Bayern: Defend like that and PSG will destroy us
10:31 Allardyce fears Barkley has already agreed Everton exit
10:10 A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller
04:23 Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
02:33 Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
01:24 PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
00:31 Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 15 +36 43
2 Manchester United 15 +26 35
3 Chelsea 15 +16 32
4 Liverpool 15 +14 29
5 Arsenal 15 +10 28

Facebook