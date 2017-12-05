RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match

Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer and Dayot Upamecano are all unavailable for RB Leipzig's decisive Champions League tie with Besiktas on Wednesday.

Leipzig have to better the result of Group H's second-placed team Porto - who play already-eliminated Monaco - if they are to progress to the knockout phase when they host the Turkish champions.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed at his pre-match news conference that a trio of regular starters, Forsberg (abdominal), Sabitzer (shoulder) and Upamecano (thigh), will all miss out.

"It's a pity he [Sabitzer] cannot be there in such a match, because Sabi is a very important player for us," Hasenhuttl said.

"We are glad that his rehabilitation is going well, but it is known whether he will be back before Christmas."

@KevinKampl_KK: "I want to put in the best performance I can wherever the head coach decides to play me. I always do whatever I can to help the team." #UCL #RBLBJK pic.twitter.com/yID2t3VBGD — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 5, 2017

Leipzig were beaten 2-0 by Besiktas - secured as the group winners - earlier in the pool, but Hasenhuttl is backing his side to put in an improved showing against in the reverse fixture.

"Besiktas were the benchmark in the group," Hasenhuttl said. "Now we want to show that we can win against such tough opposition. We'll give our all on Wednesday.

"We're determined to put in a better performance against Besiktas than we did in Istanbul. We want to show we've developed as a team. That's all the motivation we need."