Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos admitted he had "some different opinions" to Cristiano Ronaldo, but insisted their relationship was fine.

Reports of a rift between Ronaldo and Ramos surfaced earlier this season, with Madrid struggling in LaLiga.

But Ramos played that down, saying the pair got along fine albeit with some disagreements.

"Nothing has ever happened between him and me," the defender told TVE.

"There has always been a great friendship between us.

"We have a lot of personality and have some different opinions, but we're pulling in the same direction."

Madrid are fourth in the table through 14 matches, trailing rivals and leaders Barcelona by eight points.