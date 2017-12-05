Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona star Lionel Messi has helped to make both players even stronger.

Ronaldo and Messi are the two frontrunners for the 2017 Ballon d'Or, of which the winner will be announced on Thursday.

Should Ronaldo claim the individual gong handed out by France Football, he will go level on five crowns with his Argentinian nemesis.

Despite his underwhelming form in LaLiga this season, having scored just two goals in 10 appearances, Ronaldo is still expected by many to claim the prize, thanks largely down to his role in Madrid's league and Champions League double in 2016-17.

And Zidane expects their two-way rivalry to continue for a while yet.