Article

Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot

5 December 2017 22:37

Manchester United went into the last 16 of the Champions League as winners of Group A after a 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford secured the win for Jose Mourinho's side on Tuesday after Alan Dzagoev had put the Russian side ahead.

A 1-0 defeat at Basel on matchday five meant United were not certain of a place in the knockouts heading into the encounter, although it would have taken a sizeable win for CSKA and a victory for Basel in Benfica to see them miss out on the top two.

Mourinho made six changes to the side that beat Arsenal on Saturday, with Luke Shaw handed his first start of the season as the United boss kept one eye on the looming Manchester derby, and it looked as though the weakened team could be heading for only a fourth loss of the season when Dzagoev fortuitously gave the visitors the lead.

However, Lukaku and Rashford made the most of two sublime passes from Paul Pogba and Juan Mata in the space of two second-half minutes to complete the comeback and seal top spot in the group, with CSKA forced to settle for a Europa League place.

United's focus now turns to the top-of-the-table clash with neighbours Manchester City on Sunday, before they learn which team they will face in the last 16 at Monday's draw in Nyon.

United nearly had the lead in only the fourth minute, as a lightning counter-attack involving Mata and Lukaku ended with Rashford rattling the base of the right-hand post from close range.

It needed Igor Akinfeev to deny Rashford from his second attempt of the match, the goalkeeper getting down swiftly to his left to claw away the forward's effort after Mata had set him up quite superbly.

Shaw had looked bright in the early exchanges and it was soon his turn to test Akinfeev, his rasping volley from Antonio Valencia's cross stinging the keeper's hands before he just managed to stop Lukaku netting the rebound.

United's standards slipped in the latter stages of the half and they paid the price in injury time, albeit in controversial fashion. Mario Fernandes burst clear down United's left, his low cross was fired towards goal by Vitinho, and the ball hit the back of Dzagoev and went into the net, with the officials unmoved by the home side's appeals, presumably given that Daley Blind had slid inadvertently out of play and was therefore considered to be on the goal line.

The hosts injected a bit more pace into their play as they chased an equaliser, with Rashford again testing Akinfeev after a strong run before whipping a free-kick over the bar via a deflection.

United had CSKA pegged back in their half and the pressure finally told in the 64th minute, as Pogba's delightful delivery from 30 yards out was prodded past Akinfeev by the stretching Lukaku.

Sixty-six seconds later, the turnaround was complete. Mata's exquisite touch and lobbed pass was drilled into the bottom-right corner by Rashford, who had been allowed time to watch the ball bounce into the penalty area.

Mourinho handed Anthony Martial a run-out from the bench, along with youngsters Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe, as Ander Herrera, Valencia and Lukaku were given a welcome rest before the meeting with City.

Dzagoev had a chance to level the scores seven minutes from time, but Sergio Romero stuck out a foot to deny the Russia international and ensure United finished a satisfactory group phase with five wins from six games.

Key Opta stats:
- Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 40 home games in all competitions, their joint-longest run on home soil.
- Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in 14 goals in all competitions for Man Utd this season (8 goals, 6 assists) – just one fewer than he was in 53 games in 2016-17 (11 goals, 4 assists).
- The Red Devils have conceded more home goals in their four EFL Cup and Champions League games combined (2) than they have in their seven Premier League games at Old Trafford (1).
- CSKA have conceded in each of their last 17 Champions League away games, shipping 40 goals in total since a 0-0 draw in Trabzonspor in November 2011.

- Man Utd have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2013-14.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 6 December

00:01 Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone

Tuesday 5 December

23:39 Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
23:38 Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
23:14 PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
22:51 Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
22:51 Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
22:48 Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
22:41 Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
22:41 Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
22:40 Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
22:39 Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
22:37 Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
21:08 Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
20:47 Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
20:41 Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
20:40 Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
20:04 Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
20:04 RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
19:43 Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
19:25 Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
19:17 It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
18:24 Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
17:50 Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
16:59 Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
16:27 David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
15:53 Toure: City practising best football in Europe
15:43 THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
14:57 Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
14:36 Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
14:25 Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
13:46 Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
11:50 Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
10:36 Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
10:00 Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:30 Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
05:45 Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
03:43 De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
02:40 Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
02:05 ´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
01:19 Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
01:08 Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
00:32 Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

Monday 4 December

23:11 Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
22:55 Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
21:47 Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
21:22 Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
21:00 Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
20:52 Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
19:30 Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
18:17 Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
17:52 Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
17:29 Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
16:48 Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
16:09 Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
16:07 ´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
15:59 Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
15:28 Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
15:17 Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
13:25 Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
11:51 Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
10:38 I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
09:28 Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
07:27 I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
03:50 Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
02:35 Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
01:21 Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
00:52 Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
00:32 Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18

Facebook