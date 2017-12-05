Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas admitted he was worried about his future at the club before proving head coach Antonio Conte wrong last season.
Fabregas struggled for game time in Conte's first campaign in charge before breaking his way in, helping Chelsea win the Premier League.
The Spain international has already started 12 league games in 2017-18 – one fewer than he managed all of last season.
But Fabregas said he was concerned about his future at the club during the start of 2016-17.
"I would be lying if said I wasn't worried. Maybe worried is not the right word but you can imagine," he said ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.
"I wasn't playing, not really part of his initial plans and at that point you can do two things. You can just give up and accept you're not part of the team or the club in the future or what I did, put your head down, be humble, work hard, train hard every day, show him that he's wrong and that he can can trust me and play in this team.
"Every time I had an opportunity I gave my all, I delivered and from then on we started to create a relationship.
"Now I can say our relationship is fantastic... I understand his philosophy and must say I am very proud of this, also very happy I am where I want to be and that's all down to belief and trust and hard work."
#CHEATL pic.twitter.com/5eqTj1pFiz
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 4, 2017
Fabregas, 30, is contracted until mid-2019 at Chelsea, the club he joined from Barcelona in June 2014.
The midfielder said he was in no rush to discuss a new deal with his focus on his team.
"I'm very young. I really mean it. Especially how I play, the position, you can go for many more years, I can tell you many cases," Fabregas said.
"At the end of the year I have a year left but let's see what happens. I'm where I want to be, enjoying my football, playing week in and week out and I want to enjoy that.
"When the moment comes to talk I'll be here, ready for it. It's not the right time, it's time to focus on Chelsea, keep playing well and deliver points."
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18
|Amsterdam crash still taking toll on Manchester City star Aguero
|Chapecoense secure Copa Libertadores qualification on final day of season
|´Gutted´ Moyes laments Manchester City winner
|Guardiola: I would like Pogba to play in Man United v Man City
|Slutsky leaves Hull
|West Ham parked the bus - Delph feels vindicated after City march on
|I felt unbeatable - De Gea reflects on Emirates heroics
|Heynckes yet to sign Bayern contract
|Manchester City 2 West Ham 1: Silva lining lifts patchy showing from leaders
|Spalletti lauds complete Inter display
|Getafe 1 Valencia 0: Marcelino suffers first loss as Barca go five clear
|Pellegrino pleased with Southampton recovery
|Referee Moss apologises for not awarding Bournemouth penalty
|Inter 5 Chievo 0: Spalletti´s men go top of Serie A for first time in nearly two years
|Iniesta to sit out Sporting clash with calf injury
|Kompany and Fernandinho benched amid Manchester derby ban threat
|Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1: Austin rescues a point for Saints
|It would be better to be stabbed – Gattuso left stunned by Benevento leveller
|Benevento goalkeeper dedicates stunning Milan goal to fans
|Tevez given deadline for Shanghai return
|Benevento 2 AC Milan 2: Goalkeeper Brignoli scores to deny Gattuso
|Bundesliga strugglers Cologne part company with Stoger
|Arsenal couldn´t handle two-man attack, says Smalling
|Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or, declares Perez
|Boateng warns Bayern: Defend like that and PSG will destroy us
|Allardyce fears Barkley has already agreed Everton exit
|A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller
|Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
|Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
|PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
|Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players