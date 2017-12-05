Related

Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´

5 December 2017 14:36

Maximilian Philipp will be out for "several months" after suffering a serious injury to his right kneecap in Borussia Dortmund's meeting with Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The forward sustained the problem in the opening 10 minutes of the 1-1 Bundesliga draw at the BayArena, and was carried from the field on a stretcher.

Dortmund have confirmed the severity of the problem, which looks likely to rule the 23-year-old out for the remainder of the campaign.

"Maximilian Philipp is missing unfortunately for several months," the club announced via their official Twitter account.

"The offensive player suffered a serious knee injury involving the kneecap in the Bundesliga game last Saturday in Leverkusen. Milli, we wish you get well soon!"

After arriving from Freiburg in the off-season, Philipp has netted six goals in 11 league outings for Peter Bosz's side.

