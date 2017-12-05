Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia

Barcelona have been drawn to face Celta Vigo in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey as the Catalan giants seek a fourth straight triumph.
The past three finals have all been won by Barca, while Celta have reached the last four in each of the previous two seasons, only to be undone by Deportivo Alaves and Sevilla.
Real Madrid, who defeated Barca in the 2014 final, have been paired with second-tier outfit Numancia, having only edged out Fuenlabrada, of Segunda B, 4-2 on aggregate in the previous round.
Atletico Madrid, winners in 2013, will take on Lleida, who sit mid-table in the third tier.
It's us and @RCCelta in the Copa del Rey last 16!
1ST LEG: Wednesday, January 3
1ST LEG: Wednesday, January 3
2ND LEG: Wednesday, January 10
Kickoff times: TBA
Copa del Rey draw in full:
Formentera v Deportivo Alaves
Lleida v Atletico Madrid
Numancia v Real Madrid
Celta Vigo v Barcelona
Cadiz v Sevilla
Leganes v Villarreal
Las Palmas v Valencia
Espanyol v Levante
