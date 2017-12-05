Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal

Celtic clinched third place in Champions League Group C - and a spot in the Europa League - despite a 1-0 defeat to Anderlecht in Glasgow.
The visitors arrived needing to win by three goals or more to ensure it'd be they, and not Celtic, playing European football after Christmas but their efforts proved in vain.
An own goal from Jozo Simunovic, one of five changes to the Celtic side that thrashed Motherwell at the weekend, was all the Belgians could muster despite long spells of dominance, particularly in the first half.
And the Hoops held on to ensure their European adventure continued by finishing behind Paris-Saint Germain and Bayern Munich in the pool.
Full-time at Paradise. #CelticFC qualify for the knock-out stages of the #UEL. pic.twitter.com/eDp5mrDWrc— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) December 5, 2017
Anderlecht started quickly and had a glorious chance to open the scoring with less than three minutes on the clock.
Henry Onyekuru managed to pick out an unmarked Sven Kums in the penalty area but his side-footed shot was parried to safety by goalkeeper Craig Gordon.
Anderlecht proceeded to dominate, outplaying a tentative Celtic side, with Onyekuru out on the left causing Mikael Lustig all sorts of problems.
Adrien Trebel tested Gordon with an acrobatic volley after being played in Pieter Gerkens and then tried his luck with a fierce shot from outside the box that the Celtic goalkeeper was equal to.
Celtic, in stark contrast, offered little in the way of an attacking force, the returning Moussa Dembele struggling to hold the ball up and the Scottish champions will have been relieved to make it half-time with the game still goalless.
The hosts made two changes at the break, bringing on Tom Rogic and Olivier Ntcham and looked far stronger with the Frenchman firing wide within minutes of the restart.
Celtic continued to improve, Dembele making a fine run into the box but only managing a tame shot at goal before goalkeeper Frank Boeckx tipped a James Forrest shot around the post.
Despite being on top, Celtic conceded after 62 minutes, a hopeful cross by Dennis Appiah met by Gerkens before flicking off Simunovic and past Gordon.
62’ - GOAL for @rscanderlecht: A glancing touch from Jozo Simunovic sends the ball into his own net. [0-1] #UCL #CELAND— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) December 5, 2017
Simunovic almost made amends immediately, the ball falling to the defender in the penalty area, and he turned sharply and fired just wide on the half-volley.
Anderlecht continued to press with Gordon saving well from Sofiane Hanni as Brendan Rodgers' men did just enough.
Key Opta stats:
- Celtic are on a run of seven Champions League home matches without a win (D1 L6) – this is their worst run in the competition at Celtic Park.
- Celtic have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 Champions League home games.
- This was Anderlecht’s first away victory in the Champions League since December 2005, when they beat Real Betis (1-0) and their first win in the competition this campaign having lost all of their previous five games.
- Anderlecht have kept a clean sheet in all of their previous eight victories in the competition.
- Brendan Rodgers has won only two of his 18 group games as manager in the Champions League, with Liverpool against Ludogorets in September 2014 (2-1) and with Celtic against Anderlecht in September 2017 (3-0).
|Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
|Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
|PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
|Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
|Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
|Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
|Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
|Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
|Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
|Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
|Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18