Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani said it would be "very special" to break the club's goalscoring record held by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but his focus is on his team.
Cavani is just three goals away from drawing level with Ibrahimovic's record of 156 for PSG, having already netted 23 times this season.
Speaking ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, the Uruguay international said team success came first.
"The moment will come. It's something very special for any player, but quite honestly, everyone at Paris knows how I am," Cavani told a news conference, via UEFA.
"I focus a lot more than on the collective than the individual. I always aim to give the maximum.
"The most important thing is that we win and hopefully win the trophy in the end."
Último allenamento a Parigi prima di partire per München. Domani @ChampionsLeague #FCBPSG pic.twitter.com/gqkk2HOHcV
— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) December 4, 2017
PSG are top of Group B ahead of Tuesday's clash in Germany, with Bayern needing a four-goal win to overtake the Ligue 1 giants.
PSG head coach Unai Emery said his team would be pushing for another victory.
"In the first game we managed an early goal, which meant Bayern had to put more pressure on us," he said.
"The transitional play will be important, as it was in the first leg. We want to show a good performance and have as much possession as possible. We want to attack.
"Our team want to show the fans what a big club we are. We have the chance to do that in a big match. We have improved, we're more patient."
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18
|Amsterdam crash still taking toll on Manchester City star Aguero
|Chapecoense secure Copa Libertadores qualification on final day of season
|´Gutted´ Moyes laments Manchester City winner
|Guardiola: I would like Pogba to play in Man United v Man City
|Slutsky leaves Hull
|West Ham parked the bus - Delph feels vindicated after City march on
|I felt unbeatable - De Gea reflects on Emirates heroics
|Heynckes yet to sign Bayern contract
|Manchester City 2 West Ham 1: Silva lining lifts patchy showing from leaders
|Spalletti lauds complete Inter display
|Getafe 1 Valencia 0: Marcelino suffers first loss as Barca go five clear
|Pellegrino pleased with Southampton recovery
|Referee Moss apologises for not awarding Bournemouth penalty
|Inter 5 Chievo 0: Spalletti´s men go top of Serie A for first time in nearly two years
|Iniesta to sit out Sporting clash with calf injury
|Kompany and Fernandinho benched amid Manchester derby ban threat
|Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1: Austin rescues a point for Saints
|It would be better to be stabbed – Gattuso left stunned by Benevento leveller
|Benevento goalkeeper dedicates stunning Milan goal to fans
|Tevez given deadline for Shanghai return
|Benevento 2 AC Milan 2: Goalkeeper Brignoli scores to deny Gattuso
|Bundesliga strugglers Cologne part company with Stoger
|Arsenal couldn´t handle two-man attack, says Smalling
|Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or, declares Perez
|Boateng warns Bayern: Defend like that and PSG will destroy us
|Allardyce fears Barkley has already agreed Everton exit
|A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller
|Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
|Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
|PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
|Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players