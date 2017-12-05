Wojciech Szczesny makes his Champions League debut for Juventus against Olympiacos after Gianluigi Buffon failed to recover from a calf injury in time to play in the pivotal Group D clash.
The absence of veteran goalkeeper Buffon is a blow for the Italian side, particularly as they are also without defender Giorgio Chiellini for the game in Greece.
However, Miralem Pjanic - who was doubtful due to a muscle strain - is fit enough to take a seat on Juve's bench.
Szczesny has yet to feature in Europe this season but has played five times in Serie A, with his most recent appearance coming in the 3-2 loss to Sampdoria on November 19.
Head coach Massimiliano Allegri is able to name Mario Mandzukic as a substitute, with the forward back again after missing last Friday's 1-0 win away at Napoli.
Gonzalo Higuain starts up front as Juve look to secure a victory over the Greek champions that will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.
Anything but a win, though, and Sporting CP - who travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona - could climb above them to take second place.
Juventus XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Dybala, Douglas Costa; Higuain— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 5, 2017
Subs: Pinsoglio, Rugani, Asamoah, Pjanic, Marchisio, Bernardeschi, Mandzukic#OLYJuve #ForzaJuve
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18
|Amsterdam crash still taking toll on Manchester City star Aguero
|Chapecoense secure Copa Libertadores qualification on final day of season
|´Gutted´ Moyes laments Manchester City winner
|Guardiola: I would like Pogba to play in Man United v Man City
|Slutsky leaves Hull
|West Ham parked the bus - Delph feels vindicated after City march on
|I felt unbeatable - De Gea reflects on Emirates heroics
|Heynckes yet to sign Bayern contract
|Manchester City 2 West Ham 1: Silva lining lifts patchy showing from leaders
|Spalletti lauds complete Inter display
|Getafe 1 Valencia 0: Marcelino suffers first loss as Barca go five clear
|Pellegrino pleased with Southampton recovery
|Referee Moss apologises for not awarding Bournemouth penalty
|Inter 5 Chievo 0: Spalletti´s men go top of Serie A for first time in nearly two years
|Iniesta to sit out Sporting clash with calf injury
|Kompany and Fernandinho benched amid Manchester derby ban threat
|Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1: Austin rescues a point for Saints
|It would be better to be stabbed – Gattuso left stunned by Benevento leveller
|Benevento goalkeeper dedicates stunning Milan goal to fans
|Tevez given deadline for Shanghai return
|Benevento 2 AC Milan 2: Goalkeeper Brignoli scores to deny Gattuso
|Bundesliga strugglers Cologne part company with Stoger
|Arsenal couldn´t handle two-man attack, says Smalling
|Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or, declares Perez
|Boateng warns Bayern: Defend like that and PSG will destroy us
|Allardyce fears Barkley has already agreed Everton exit
|A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller
|Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
|Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
|PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
|Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players