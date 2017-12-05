Related

Article

Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash

5 December 2017 20:47

Wojciech Szczesny makes his Champions League debut for Juventus against Olympiacos after Gianluigi Buffon failed to recover from a calf injury in time to play in the pivotal Group D clash.

The absence of veteran goalkeeper Buffon is a blow for the Italian side, particularly as they are also without defender Giorgio Chiellini for the game in Greece.

However, Miralem Pjanic - who was doubtful due to a muscle strain - is fit enough to take a seat on Juve's bench.

Szczesny has yet to feature in Europe this season but has played five times in Serie A, with his most recent appearance coming in the 3-2 loss to Sampdoria on November 19.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri is able to name Mario Mandzukic as a substitute, with the forward back again after missing last Friday's 1-0 win away at Napoli.

Gonzalo Higuain starts up front as Juve look to secure a victory over the Greek champions that will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Anything but a win, though, and Sporting CP - who travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona - could climb above them to take second place.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 5 December

21:08 Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
20:47 Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
20:41 Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
20:40 Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
20:04 Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
20:04 RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
19:43 Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
19:25 Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
19:17 It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
18:24 Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
17:50 Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
16:59 Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
16:27 David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
15:53 Toure: City practising best football in Europe
15:43 THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
14:57 Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
14:36 Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
14:25 Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
13:46 Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
11:50 Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
10:36 Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
10:00 Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:30 Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
05:45 Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
03:43 De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
02:40 Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
02:05 ´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
01:19 Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
01:08 Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
00:32 Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

Monday 4 December

23:11 Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
22:55 Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
21:47 Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
21:22 Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
21:00 Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
20:52 Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
19:30 Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
18:17 Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
17:52 Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
17:29 Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
16:48 Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
16:09 Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
16:07 ´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
15:59 Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
15:28 Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
15:17 Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
13:25 Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
11:51 Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
10:38 I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
09:28 Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
07:27 I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
03:50 Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
02:35 Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
01:21 Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
00:52 Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
00:32 Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18

Sunday 3 December

23:39 Amsterdam crash still taking toll on Manchester City star Aguero
23:34 Chapecoense secure Copa Libertadores qualification on final day of season
21:25 ´Gutted´ Moyes laments Manchester City winner
20:56 Guardiola: I would like Pogba to play in Man United v Man City
20:55 Slutsky leaves Hull
20:12 West Ham parked the bus - Delph feels vindicated after City march on
19:22 I felt unbeatable - De Gea reflects on Emirates heroics
19:17 Heynckes yet to sign Bayern contract
19:00 Manchester City 2 West Ham 1: Silva lining lifts patchy showing from leaders
18:48 Spalletti lauds complete Inter display
18:28 Getafe 1 Valencia 0: Marcelino suffers first loss as Barca go five clear
17:25 Pellegrino pleased with Southampton recovery
17:08 Referee Moss apologises for not awarding Bournemouth penalty
17:01 Inter 5 Chievo 0: Spalletti´s men go top of Serie A for first time in nearly two years
16:59 Iniesta to sit out Sporting clash with calf injury
16:38 Kompany and Fernandinho benched amid Manchester derby ban threat
16:19 Bournemouth 1 Southampton 1: Austin rescues a point for Saints
15:47 It would be better to be stabbed – Gattuso left stunned by Benevento leveller
15:28 Benevento goalkeeper dedicates stunning Milan goal to fans
14:51 Tevez given deadline for Shanghai return
14:36 Benevento 2 AC Milan 2: Goalkeeper Brignoli scores to deny Gattuso
13:40 Bundesliga strugglers Cologne part company with Stoger
12:03 Arsenal couldn´t handle two-man attack, says Smalling
11:29 Ronaldo will win Ballon d´Or, declares Perez
11:05 Boateng warns Bayern: Defend like that and PSG will destroy us
10:31 Allardyce fears Barkley has already agreed Everton exit
10:10 A-League Review: Victory stun Wellington Phoenix in five-goal thriller
04:23 Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper
02:33 Isco: Real Madrid aren´t weaker this season
01:24 PSG deserved to win, claims Emery after shock loss
00:31 Zidane ´disappointed´ for Real Madrid players

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Internazionale 15 +23 39
2 Napoli 15 +25 38
3 Juventus 15 +27 37
4 Roma 14 +17 34
5 Lazio 14 +19 32

Facebook