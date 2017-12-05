Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash

Wojciech Szczesny makes his Champions League debut for Juventus against Olympiacos after Gianluigi Buffon failed to recover from a calf injury in time to play in the pivotal Group D clash.

The absence of veteran goalkeeper Buffon is a blow for the Italian side, particularly as they are also without defender Giorgio Chiellini for the game in Greece.

However, Miralem Pjanic - who was doubtful due to a muscle strain - is fit enough to take a seat on Juve's bench.

Szczesny has yet to feature in Europe this season but has played five times in Serie A, with his most recent appearance coming in the 3-2 loss to Sampdoria on November 19.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri is able to name Mario Mandzukic as a substitute, with the forward back again after missing last Friday's 1-0 win away at Napoli.

Gonzalo Higuain starts up front as Juve look to secure a victory over the Greek champions that will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Anything but a win, though, and Sporting CP - who travel to Camp Nou to face Barcelona - could climb above them to take second place.