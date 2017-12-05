Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Ronaldinho has announced he is set to retire from football in 2018, having spent the last two years without a club.

Ronaldinho's agent suggested earlier in 2017 that the 2002 World Cup winner was ready to sign with another professional club after leaving Brazilian side Fluminense three months into his contract in September 2015.

Since then, the former Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan attacking midfielder has been taking part in exhibition matches all over the world.

And Ronaldinho - an ambassador for Barca - has confirmed he plans to walk away from professional football next year in order to focus on interests outside of the sport.

"There is this chance, I think I'm saying goodbye to football next year, officially," Ronaldinho said at a news conference.

"I might play some farewell games for the teams I've played for, it's something we'll have to think about sometime soon.

"Once I'm retiring from football, then I'm moving forward on my musical projects, my football schools. It's something new for me, I'll have to adapt."

Onde será que ela foi parar? @fcbarcelona A post shared by Ronaldo de Assis Moreira (@ronaldinho) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Ronaldinho won the FIFA World Player of the Year award back-to-back in 2004 and 2005, while he lifted the Champions League at Barcelona and the Copa Libertadores at Atletico Mineiro.