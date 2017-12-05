Related

Article

Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through

5 December 2017 22:40

Mohamed Elyounoussi and Dimitri Oberlin scored headers to send Basel into the knockout phase of the Champions League, earning a 2-0 win at already-eliminated Benfica on Tuesday.

Basel knew victory at a half-empty Estadio da Luz would almost certainly be enough to qualify from Group A, barring an unlikely heavy win for CSKA Moscow away to Manchester United.

Although CSKA did take the lead at Old Trafford, the Premier League side came from behind to win - Basel qualifying in second place behind United after winning four of their last five games in the competition.

Elyounoussi headed Basel into an early lead with his first goal in the Champions League proper, the forward left all alone in the penalty area to convert a terrific cross from Michael Lang, who had scored a dramatic late winner at home to United on matchday five.

But thereafter the game was largely dominated by Benfica, Lisandro Lopez twice going close while a Haris Seferovic drive forced a fine save from Basel goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Basel's resilience protected their clean sheet and when Manuel Akanji got up highest to flick on Luca Zuffi's free-kick, Oberlin was in position to nod home and secure the crucial victory for his side.

The Swiss champions thrashed Benfica 5-0 at home earlier in the group, Lang on target early in that win, and they took just five minutes to open the scoring in Lisbon.

Marek Suchy found Lang in plenty of space on the right, the wing-back delivering a sublime cross that Elyounoussi flicked beyond teenage goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Pizzi sliced an ambitious strike wide before a Lisandro effort was deflected off target by goalscorer Elyounoussi as Benfica sought to salvage some pride.

The hosts continued to dominate despite trailing and Vaclik had to make a smart save away to his right to keep out a drive from Seferovic.

But Basel should have settled the game on the break after 37 minutes, Renato Steffen trying and failing to play in Oberlin when he had a clear sight of goal himself.

Eliseu headed Andrija Zivkovic's corner straight at Vaclik as Benfica ended the half on top.

Basel had won their last five games in all competitions and evidently felt a one-goal lead would suffice, the visitors continuing to sit back after the restart.

A Lisandro header from a Pizzi corner looped narrowly wide and the arrival of Jonas from the bench added a much-needed goal threat for the hosts.

But Basel extended their lead after 65 minutes by profiting on yet more sloppy Benfica defending in the air.

Oberlin scored twice against Benfica earlier in the group and he stooped to convert after Zuffi's free-kick was headed on by Akanji.

The in-form Lang went close to adding gloss to the scoreline, but Basel were content to see the game out, leaving Benfica without a goal in five successive Champions League matches.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 6 December

00:01 Atletico didn´t fail despite Champions League exit – Simeone

Tuesday 5 December

23:39 Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
23:38 Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
23:14 PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
22:51 Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
22:51 Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
22:48 Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
22:41 Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
22:41 Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
22:40 Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
22:39 Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
22:37 Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
21:08 Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
20:47 Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
20:41 Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
20:40 Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
20:04 Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
20:04 RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
19:43 Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
19:25 Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
19:17 It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
18:24 Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
17:50 Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
16:59 Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
16:27 David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
15:53 Toure: City practising best football in Europe
15:43 THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
14:57 Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
14:36 Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
14:25 Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
13:46 Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
11:50 Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
10:36 Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
10:00 Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
09:30 Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
05:45 Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
03:43 De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
02:40 Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
02:05 ´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
01:19 Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
01:08 Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
00:32 Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip

Monday 4 December

23:11 Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
22:55 Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
21:47 Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
21:22 Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
21:00 Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
20:52 Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
19:30 Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
18:17 Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
17:52 Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
17:29 Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
16:48 Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
16:09 Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
16:07 ´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
15:59 Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
15:28 Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
15:17 Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
13:25 Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
11:51 Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
10:38 I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
09:28 Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
07:27 I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
03:50 Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
02:35 Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
01:21 Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
00:52 Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
00:32 Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18

Facebook