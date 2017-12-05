Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence

Jeremy Mathieu scored an own-goal on his return to Camp Nou as Barcelona laboured to a 2-0 win over Sporting CP with Lionel Messi a second-half substitute.
Coach Ernesto Valverde opted to rest his side's star player and watched as the likes of Luis Suarez and Aleix Vidal misfired for almost an hour against Jorge Jesus' well-drilled Sporting team.
Paco Alcacer scored the opener moments before Messi's 61st-minute introduction, which prompted a marked improvement in Barcelona's play as what was only a second win in five outings for Valverde's men ended with the home side in control.
Sporting went into the game needing a famous victory and Olympiacos to deny Juventus maximum points, but neither materialised despite a respectable performance in which the Portuguese side matched LaLiga's leaders for long periods.
After an acrimonious Barcelona exit at the end of last season, Mathieu's late own goal ensured the result flattered his former club, who failed time and time again to make their final pass count until Messi came on.
Valverde will hope his side can continue to build momentum ahead of a Clasico with Real Madrid on December 23, while Sporting drop into the Europa League knockout stages.
Final whistle at Camp Nou!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 5, 2017
#BarçaSporting (2-0)
#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/U5cBYhxd2u
Sporting kept Barcelona quiet for the opening 12 minutes of the game, and even then the home side mustered nothing more than a speculative Denis Suarez shot that flew over from 20 yards.
Aleix Vidal ballooned high of the target from the edge of the box five minutes later, but Andre Gomes went closer with a low drive from similar range that flew narrowly wide.
The unusually quiet Luis Suarez burst into the penalty area and rounded Sebastian Coates after 23 minutes, only to be denied by a good save from Rui Patricio at his feet.
Bruno Fernandes gave Jasper Cillessen a rare touch of the ball when the Barcelona goalkeeper saved his tame shot, before Denis Suarez danced through a line of defenders on the edge of the Sporting box but misjudged his pass to Vidal and the first half ended goalless.
Jesus sent on Gelson Martins and Bas Dost for the second half as Sporting rolled the dice to try to force a result and the former dragged a shot wide of Cillessen's goal in the 52nd minute.
With Messi stripping off on the touchline, Barcelona took the lead just before the hour mark when Denis Suarez's corner found Alcacer at the near post and he flicked the ball into the far corner with a well-placed header.
Before Messi could contribute on the pitch, Dost found himself with a wonderful chance to equalise five yards from goal and with only Cillessen to beat, but the goalkeeper made a brilliant reaction save to keep Barcelona ahead.
With nine minutes left, Denis Suarez fed Messi who curled a sweetly struck left-footed shot towards goal, but Patricio saved one-handed at full stretch.
There was a cruel twist in the tale for Sporting and Mathieu, who turned Denis Suarez's cross into his own net to prevent the ball reaching Alcacer at the far post, and his intervention gave Barcelona a margin of victory they barely deserved.
Key Opta facts:
- Juventus have kept a clean sheet for four consecutive games (all competitions) for the first time since April.
- There were 44 minutes between Juve's last shot in the first half (37th minute) and their first in the second (81st minute).
- Andrea Barzagli made his 250th appearance with Juve in all competitions.
|Mata warns United to be wary after debatable Dzagoev goal
|Brazil great Ronaldinho to retire in 2018
|PSG? Barca? Hazard says bring it on
|Roma 1 Qarabag 0: Giallorossi leapfrog Chelsea to top Group C
|Bayern Munich 3 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Tolisso & Coman deny PSG perfect group record
|Barcelona 2 Sporting CP 0: Catalans labour in Messi´s absence
|Celtic 0 Anderlecht 1: Hosts qualify for Europa League despite Simunovic own goal
|Chelsea 1 Atletico Madrid 1: PSG or Barca likely last-16 opponents for wasteful Blues
|Benfica 0 Basel 2: Elyounoussi and Oberlin headers send Swiss champions through
|Olympiacos 0 Juventus 2: Bianconeri book last-16 berth
|Manchester United 2 CSKA Moscow 1: Rashford completes comeback to seal Group A top spot
|Russia´s deputy prime minister Mutko barred from future Olympic involvement
|Buffon missing Juventus´ Champions League clash
|Aubameyang is terrible! - Jovial Bosz discusses Real Madrid interest
|Icardi could help Real Madrid - Kovacic
|Shaw starts for Manchester United as Mourinho rings changes
|RB Leipzig without Forsberg, Sabitzer & Upamecano for Besiktas match
|Pochettino to rotate Tottenham squad for APOEL game
|Naked trophy celebration: Lillestrom star has no regrets
|It´s not easy to be a referee - Pochettino responds to Clattenburg comments
|Injured Insigne out of Feyenoord clash
|Gremio´s Arthur refutes ´agreement´ reports after Barcelona photo
|Messi was never going to leave Barca - Guardiola denies reports of sensational City bid
|David Silva a doubt for Manchester derby
|Toure: City practising best football in Europe
|THE game - Klopp relishing magnitude of Spartak showdown
|Copa holders Barca to face Celta, Madrid meet Numancia
|Dortmund´s Philipp sidelined for ´several months´
|Bale going to Club World Cup, confirms Zidane
|Messi & Ronaldo make each other better - Zidane relishing Ballon d´Or rivalry
|Bayern felt like a step backwards after Real Madrid – Robben
|Kompany pays tribute to ´exceptional´ Silva
|Suarez & Dybala out to improve, PSG eye 100% record – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Unrepentant Clattenburg says comments ´taken out of context´
|Fabregas worried about Chelsea future last season
|De Gea is United´s third best goalkeeper, jokes Mourinho
|Cavani not focused on Ibrahimovic record
|´Winner´ Fabregas changed my mind, says Conte
|Ramos: My relationship with Ronaldo is fine
|Karma? I don´t believe in that s*** - De Bruyne on Pogba´s Manchester derby ban
|Simeone leaves Costa at home for Atletico´s Chelsea trip
|Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on
|Valverde not looking to market, expects Mascherano Barca stay
|Conte worried by in-form Griezmann as Atletico chase win at Chelsea
|Buffon, Pjanic give Juventus concern ahead of Olympiacos clash
|Sergi Roberto content with Barcelona contract talks
|Liverpool v Everton the pick of FA Cup third round
|Silva out of Manchester City squad for Shakhtar as youngsters get nod
|Michael Oliver to referee Manchester derby
|Guardiola ´reminded of responsibilities´ by FA
|Pogba out of derby as Manchester United decline appeal
|Rossi returns to Serie A with Genoa
|Heynckes looks to 2013 Barca thrashing to help stop Neymar
|´Phenomenal´ Pogba to face CSKA as Mourinho stays tight-lipped on appeal
|Lucio: Spalletti must win trophies to be compared to Mourinho
|Inter deny Real Madrid contact over Icardi
|Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman
|Clattenburg admits to ´gameplan´ in infamous Chelsea-Tottenham clash
|Klopp unsure how long Matip will be missing
|I don´t see it – Suarez adamant Neymar will not join Real Madrid
|Klopp feared Sevilla-style collapse in Brighton thrashing
|I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title
|Former Milan boss Ancelotti hints at Serie A return, refuses to rule out Juve
|Southgate safe even if England struggle at World Cup – Glenn
|Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense
|Hazard´s best yet to come at Chelsea - Conte
|Ancelotti calls for Serie A to be reduced from 20 teams to 18