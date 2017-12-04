Silva dismisses Allardyce criticism as nonsense

Sam Allardyce's dismissal of Marco Silva's coaching record has been given the short shrift by the Watford boss.
Allardyce, 63, went back on a short-lived retirement from club management this week when he was named Everton manager on an 18-month deal.
The Merseyside club had courted Silva, only for their approaches to be rebuffed by fellow Premier League outfit Watford.
Nevertheless, Allardyce bristled at the suggestion he was Everton's second choice – declaring Silva's record in the game to have "no comparison whatsoever with mine" on account of Hull City being relegated under his charge last term.
While he was unable to prevent Hull from returning to the Championship, Silva was widely regarded to have done an excellent job with meagre resources, lifting a side that previously looked doomed to the cusp of survival.
Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham left Watford an impressive eighth in the table and Silva, who won the Taca de Portugal with Sporting CP before leading Olympiacos to the Greek Superleague title in 2015-16, had some choice words for Allardyce and poked fun at his swiftly aborted reign as England manager.
"I read what he said, but when he made this comparison it does not make sense," the 40-year-old told reporters before assessing his veteran adversary, who started life as Everton boss with a 2-0 win at home to Huddersfield Town.
"It is the same thing if I compare his work with a national-team coach like Gareth Southgate.
"It's like me comparing the five goals [Watford forward] Richarlison has scored in the Premier League with [Stoke City striker] Peter Crouch. Crouch is nearly 36, Richarlison is 20. Crouch has played so many games and Richarlison far less.
"Go and see what he was doing when he was 40 years old, or see what he was doing in his first seven seasons as a coach. Then look at what I am doing at the same age – or you can wait until I am 63 years old, and then we can compare what I have done."
Silva's Watford blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Everton last month. The return fixture is scheduled for Saturday, February 24.
