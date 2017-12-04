I´m not Pochettino – Wenger refuses to give up on title

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is refusing to give up on the Premier League title just yet despite his team's loss to Manchester United.

A superb performance from United goalkeeper David de Gea denied Arsenal, who suffered a 3-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The result left Arsenal in fifth, 15 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City.

While Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has just about accepted his team cannot win the title, Wenger was unwilling to do likewise.

"I am not Pochettino, I am Arsene Wenger," the Frenchman told UK newspapers.

"I am here to fight as long as I can, as long as mathematically it's possible you have to fight, you cannot give any other message out."

Arsenal had 33 shots against United, but De Gea made an incredible 14 saves to deny Wenger's team.

Wenger said it was difficult to accept the result and believes it should make his players even hungrier.

"I believe the game, it has to make us angry and even more determined," he said.

"If I am a player, and I think with what we produced, we have a huge potential, and we lose the game, we cannot accept that.

"That's what you want, the players have produced a quality performance."