Birmingham City 0 Wolves 1: Bonatini ensures leaders march on

Championship leaders Wolves made it six wins in succession as Leo Bonatini's early strike was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over struggling rivals Birmingham City.
Brazilian striker Bonatini netted his scrappy opener in the eighth minute after Birmingham goalkeeper David Stockdale saved brilliantly from Ivan Cavaleiro and Diogo Jota.
The ball broke to Bonatini and his effort crossed the line despite Michael Morrison hacking clear.
Wolves were unable to record a more handsome triumph despite their dominance for long periods, with Jota and substitute Helder Costa guilty of poor misses after the break.
TABLE: @Wolves are four points clear at the top of the standings after tonight's victory over @BCFC. pic.twitter.com/44b4KaVx3W— Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) December 4, 2017
Birmingham finished with 10 men when Harlee Dean was given a second yellow card seven minutes from time for throwing Jota to the floor after a clash between the Wolves midfielder and Morrison.
Nuno's Wolves are back to four points clear of Cardiff City at the summit, while Birmingham remain in the relegation zone – third bottom on goal difference below Bolton Wanderers.
