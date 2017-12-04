Bayern vengeance against PSG will send a message to Europe – Coman

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman believes avenging their 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain this week will send a message to the rest of the Champions League contenders.

The Bundesliga champions were beaten 3-0 in Paris in the reverse fixture in October, a result that prompted Carlo Ancelotti to be sacked as head coach.

Bayern's 2-1 league loss to Borussia Monchengladbach last month was their only defeat since that game at Parc des Princes and they have already secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League once more.

However, Coman wants to beat his old club – whose unbeaten run this season ended with a 2-1 loss at Strasbourg on Saturday – in order to underline Bayern's credentials as challengers for the trophy.

"I don't think it's a personal matter with PSG, but a message to all of Europe that Bayern want to win the Champions League," he told a news conference.

"Of course, it's also about revenge, but it's nothing personal."

#Coman: "We are going to give everything we can to record as big a win as possible tomorrow. I am professional enough to block out the result from the first game." #FCBPSG #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/R2azt9JIyX — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 4, 2017

Defender Niklas Sule is also hoping for a result to set the record straight, even though the 4-0 necessary for Bayern to finish top of the group looks unlikely.

"It was a black evening for us in Paris. We went behind very early," he said.

"We've strengthened a lot under Jupp Heynckes and we don't need to hide from PSG. We have to be more compact and focused.

"We've worked well in the last few weeks and put ourselves in a good position, both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

"I'm confident we will play well."