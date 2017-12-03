Tevez given deadline for Shanghai return

Carlos Tevez has been told to return to Shanghai Shenhua by December 26 if he is to remain part of the Chinese Super League side's squad.

Tevez left boyhood club Boca Juniors for Shanghai late last year, signing a deal that reportedly came with a weekly salary of £615,000.

His first CSL campaign failed to live up to the hype, though, amid weight and form issues, Tevez scoring just four goals in 16 appearances.

The 33-year-old was subsequently left out of the Chinese FA Cup final squad, and returned to Argentina for treatment on a calf injury.

He has yet to return to Shanghai, though, as speculation mounts he could be on the move once again.

"We have informed him [Tevez] that he would have to return to the squad on December 26," a club spokesman said.

"But whether he will come back or not, it depends on his own decision."