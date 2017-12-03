Real Madrid interested in Liverpool´s Salah – Cuper

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is a target for LaLiga and Champions League holders Real Madrid, claimed Egypt head coach Hector Cuper.

Salah has been a revelation since arriving from Serie A outfit Roma in the off-season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

The Egypt international – who will feature at the 2018 World Cup in Russia – was unable to add to his 12 Premier League goals as Liverpool crushed Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 Saturday.

Then Cuper revealed Zinedine Zidane's Madrid want to prise the 25-year-old forward away from Anfield.

"I have been told in confidence that Real Madrid are interested in Salah, but we aren't going to get worked up about it," Cuper said in quotes attributed to On Sports TV.

"For me, it is an incredible situation at this point in time."

Salah will link up with Cuper at the World Cup, where Egypt have been drawn in Group A to face hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.