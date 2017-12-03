Iniesta to sit out Sporting clash with calf injury

Andres Iniesta will miss Barcelona's Champions League clash with Sporting CP due to a calf injury, the LaLiga leaders have confirmed.

The 33-year-old was replaced by Denis Suarez in the 53rd minute of Saturday's 2-2 league draw with Celta Vigo at Camp Nou and was sent for medical tests.

Club captain Iniesta has been diagnosed with muscle fatigue in his left calf and will sit out the meeting with the Portuguese side on Tuesday.

Barca have already booked their place in the knockout phase as winners of Group D, but Sporting could snatch second place if they win at Camp Nou and Juventus fail to beat Olympiacos.

The Catalans won 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Lisbon.